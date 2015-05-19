accueil
obi69
name :
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
PC
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red
RPG
RPG
multiplayer :
non
05/19/2015
05/19/2015
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
obi69
obi69
The Witcher III : 10 ans déjà...
On peut dire qu'il y a eu un avant et un après The Witcher III. 10 ans déjà et ce jeu est toujours une claque du RPG occidental.
Lire des avis sur le jeu...ou ajoutez le vôtre !
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/the-witcher-iii-wild-hunt-9241.php
posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:22 PM by
obi69
sussudio
posted
the 05/25/2025 at 01:31 PM
Il est encore magnifique aujourd'hui, je pense qu'il y a pas mieux, c'est comme si pendant 10 ans il y a eu une véritable stagnation technique ou alors le jeu avait mis la barre très très haute.
yazul
posted
the 05/25/2025 at 01:54 PM
sussudio
Faut pas exagérer, les horizon, dragon's dogma 2, red dead redemption 2 tout ça explosent ce jeu niveau technique en open world. Tu peux préférer sa direction artistique mais niveau fidélité il est daté maintenant
