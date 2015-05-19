profile
The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
name : The Witcher 3 : Traque Sauvage
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 05/19/2015
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
The Witcher III : 10 ans déjà...


On peut dire qu'il y a eu un avant et un après The Witcher III. 10 ans déjà et ce jeu est toujours une claque du RPG occidental.
Lire des avis sur le jeu...ou ajoutez le vôtre ! - https://www.gameforever.fr/the-witcher-iii-wild-hunt-9241.php
    posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:22 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    sussudio posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:31 PM
    Il est encore magnifique aujourd'hui, je pense qu'il y a pas mieux, c'est comme si pendant 10 ans il y a eu une véritable stagnation technique ou alors le jeu avait mis la barre très très haute.
    yazul posted the 05/25/2025 at 01:54 PM
    sussudio Faut pas exagérer, les horizon, dragon's dogma 2, red dead redemption 2 tout ça explosent ce jeu niveau technique en open world. Tu peux préférer sa direction artistique mais niveau fidélité il est daté maintenant
