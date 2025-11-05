profile
Toy Story 2 : Buzz l'Éclair à la rescousse ! : Un remake recrée par un fan sous Unreal Engine 5


Du bon taf je trouve, le trailer est pas mal, ça donne envie d'un vrai remake.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uLltiWS1KI4
    thejoke, plistter, kalas28
    posted the 05/11/2025 at 07:16 PM by yanssou
    comments (1)
    kalas28 posted the 05/11/2025 at 07:28 PM
    trop cool mais ça me donne juste envie de refaire un run de kh3
