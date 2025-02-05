profile
PlayStation Studios
11
Likers
name : PlayStation Studios
profile
lalisa
8
Likes
Likers
lalisa
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 197
visites since opening : 425772
lalisa > blog
Officiel : Les jeux Playstation augmentent de prix au Brésil.


https://todowebrasil.blogspot.com/2025/05/agora-e-r-400-jogos-de-ps5-sobem-de.html

https://www.resetera.com/threads/70-playstation-first-party-games-getting-a-price-increase-in-brazil-starting-with-ghost-of-yotei.1179657/

https://meups.com.br/noticias/agora-e-r-400-jogos-de-ps5-sobem-de-preco-no-brasil/



Avant : 349 R$ / Après : 399 R$.
ajouter un lien source
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:08 PM by lalisa
    comments (16)
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:09 PM
    Heureusement je paye pas en jogos
    lalisa posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:11 PM
    ouroboros4
    bgame93 posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:17 PM
    C’est l’hécatombe
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:17 PM
    Normal, la qualité Sony se paye
    yukilin posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:18 PM
    ça commence
    5120x2880 posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:22 PM
    Ça n'augmente pas dans le sud-ouest du Bangladesh aussi ?
    kikoo31 posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:29 PM
    les jeux vidéo ,c'est pour les riches

    deal with it
    psxbox posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:32 PM
    L effet Trump
    saram posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:34 PM
    Le prochain Naughty Dog à 89,99€ en démat.
    iglooo posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:08 PM
    C'est bientôt l'aniver$aire de la $oeur à Neyney. Coïncidence?
    Je ne crois pas
    ghostdeath posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:19 PM
    Les naifs qui croient encore que Sony ne va pas augmenter drastiquement les prix des jeux et le prix de la console aux USA me font plus que rire
    osiris67 posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:19 PM
    C etait beau l'epoque ps3 et le online gratuit.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:33 PM
    Serait temps de cracké la PS5
    altendorf posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:42 PM
    Il y a toujours eu des augmentations du prix au Brésil. C'est un bordel le marché du JV chez eux
    rickles posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:42 PM
    osiris67 Exact, c'était la meilleure gen et le total chant du cygne avec les restes et remasters sur Switch.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/02/2025 at 05:46 PM
    osiris67 "C etait beau l'epoque ps3" PS2, je veux bien, PS3, c'est déjà plus mitigé, il suffit de voir les ventes de console de salon de Sony pour s'en rendre compte, c'est plutôt pour les consoles Microsoft de salon que c'était la bonne époque.
    Pour le "online gratuit" ça je suis d'accord.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo