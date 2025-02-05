accueil
> blog
Officiel : Les jeux Playstation augmentent de prix au Brésil.
https://todowebrasil.blogspot.com/2025/05/agora-e-r-400-jogos-de-ps5-sobem-de.html
https://www.resetera.com/threads/70-playstation-first-party-games-getting-a-price-increase-in-brazil-starting-with-ghost-of-yotei.1179657/
https://meups.com.br/noticias/agora-e-r-400-jogos-de-ps5-sobem-de-preco-no-brasil/
Avant : 349 R$ / Après : 399 R$.
posted the 05/02/2025 at 04:08 PM by
lalisa
comments (
16
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:09 PM
Heureusement je paye pas en jogos
lalisa
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:11 PM
ouroboros4
bgame93
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:17 PM
C’est l’hécatombe
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:17 PM
Normal, la qualité Sony se paye
yukilin
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:18 PM
ça commence
5120x2880
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:22 PM
Ça n'augmente pas dans le sud-ouest du Bangladesh aussi ?
kikoo31
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:29 PM
les jeux vidéo ,c'est pour les riches
deal with it
psxbox
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:32 PM
L effet Trump
saram
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 04:34 PM
Le prochain Naughty Dog à 89,99€ en démat.
iglooo
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:08 PM
C'est bientôt l'aniver$aire de la $oeur à Neyney. Coïncidence?
Je ne crois pas
ghostdeath
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:19 PM
Les naifs qui croient encore que Sony ne va pas augmenter drastiquement les prix des jeux et le prix de la console aux USA me font plus que rire
osiris67
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:19 PM
C etait beau l'epoque ps3 et le online gratuit.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:33 PM
Serait temps de cracké la PS5
altendorf
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:42 PM
Il y a toujours eu des augmentations du prix au Brésil. C'est un bordel le marché du JV chez eux
rickles
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:42 PM
osiris67
Exact, c'était la meilleure gen et le total chant du cygne avec les restes et remasters sur Switch.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/02/2025 at 05:46 PM
osiris67
"C etait beau l'epoque ps3" PS2, je veux bien, PS3, c'est déjà plus mitigé, il suffit de voir les ventes de console de salon de Sony pour s'en rendre compte, c'est plutôt pour les consoles Microsoft de salon que c'était la bonne époque.
Pour le "online gratuit" ça je suis d'accord.
