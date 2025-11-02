profile
Helldivers II
3
name : Helldivers II
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Arrowhead Game Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC -
aozora78
83
aozora78
articles : 1107
visites since opening : 2413897
aozora78 > blog
Helldivers: For Liberty! Trailer d'un Fan-Film très prometteur.
Exclusivités Playstation


Ce film fait par des fans, sortirait cette année!



/ - https://www.youtube.com/@plotcoalition
    posted the 02/11/2025 at 11:34 PM by aozora78
