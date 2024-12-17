profile
yanssou
18
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Karate Kid : Legends / BA




Deux branches. Un seul arbre.
Découvrez Jackie Chan, Ben Wang et Ralph Macchio dans Karate Kid : Legends, le 28 mai au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FvabLPBOk5U&t=29s
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchand2sable, tripy73, shinz0
    posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:23 PM by yanssou
    comments (18)
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:31 PM
    Sympathique et sans Jaden Smith
    Lien entre Ralph Macchio (films originaux) et Jackie Chan (le reboot)
    x0lmas posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:32 PM
    C'est toujours flou si ça passe après Cobra Kai ou si c'est un univers à part
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:36 PM
    x0lmas ça a l'air de se passer après...
    ...après le fameux Sekai Taikai de Barcelone
    pastorius posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
    mouais
    ducknsexe posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
    Le vrai Karaté Kid 3
    yanssou posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
    x0lmas Reboot au film de 2010 et suite à Cobra Kai
    raioh posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
    Cobra Kai
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:44 PM
    ducknsexe le vrai Karate Kid 3
    https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=10479.html
    x0lmas posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:44 PM
    D'accord merci de l'info, les déclarations étaient floues.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:51 PM
    Première fois j'vois Jackie aussi vieux

    shinz0 et temp mieux, vu comment il a tourné le Jadant smisse, il aurait peur de se cassé un ongle maintenant. En même temps c'est pas sa faute vu les parents merdique qu'il a, une mére complétement taré et un pére sans fierté.
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:53 PM
    marcelpatulacci "un pére sans fierté"
    J'ai de la peine pour Will Smith quand même, sa femme ne le mérite pas
    ducknsexe posted the 12/17/2024 at 03:02 PM
    shinz0 un classique mais un mauvais souvenir
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2024 at 03:05 PM
    ducknsexe d'ailleurs elle aurait mérité une apparition dans Cobra Kai
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/17/2024 at 03:13 PM
    shinz0 pareil mais justement: sans fierté! Il aurait du largué la chose au moins aprés le coup de pute qu'elle lui a fait devant le monde entier.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/17/2024 at 03:14 PM
    oh putain Hilary Swank quand même

    https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=10479.html
    kidicarus posted the 12/17/2024 at 03:17 PM
    La BA est bien léchée et les combat semble bien dynamique, on a plus qu'à espérer un bon jeu d'acteur de Ralph Macchio
    marchand2sable posted the 12/17/2024 at 04:11 PM
    Super bande-annonce, ça ne montre pas tout le film et surtout ça ne chante pas. Ça donne envie pour l'instant.
    palan posted the 12/17/2024 at 04:17 PM
    x0lmas Je crois avoir lu quelque part que c'etait 2 ou 3 ans apres cobra kai.
