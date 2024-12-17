accueil
18
Likes
18
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
minx
,
gamerdome
,
faucheurvdf
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
raykaza
,
phase1
,
derno
,
torotoro59
,
traveller
,
axlenz
,
almightybhunivelze
,
netero
yanssou
yanssou
> blog
all
Games Story
Avis Rapide
Game Info
Karate Kid : Legends / BA
Deux branches. Un seul arbre.
Découvrez Jackie Chan, Ben Wang et Ralph Macchio dans Karate Kid : Legends, le 28 mai au cinéma.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FvabLPBOk5U&t=29s
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
marchand2sable
,
tripy73
,
shinz0
posted the 12/17/2024 at 02:23 PM by
yanssou
yanssou
comments (
18
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:31 PM
Sympathique et sans Jaden Smith
Lien entre Ralph Macchio (films originaux) et Jackie Chan (le reboot)
x0lmas
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:32 PM
C'est toujours flou si ça passe après Cobra Kai ou si c'est un univers à part
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:36 PM
x0lmas
ça a l'air de se passer après...
...après le fameux Sekai Taikai de Barcelone
pastorius
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
mouais
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
Le vrai Karaté Kid 3
yanssou
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
x0lmas
Reboot au film de 2010 et suite à Cobra Kai
raioh
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:42 PM
Cobra Kai
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:44 PM
ducknsexe
le vrai Karate Kid 3
https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=10479.html
x0lmas
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:44 PM
D'accord merci de l'info, les déclarations étaient floues.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:51 PM
Première fois j'vois Jackie aussi vieux
shinz0
et temp mieux, vu comment il a tourné le Jadant smisse, il aurait peur de se cassé un ongle maintenant. En même temps c'est pas sa faute vu les parents merdique qu'il a, une mére complétement taré et un pére sans fierté.
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 02:53 PM
marcelpatulacci
"un pére sans fierté"
J'ai de la peine pour Will Smith quand même, sa femme ne le mérite pas
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 03:02 PM
shinz0
un classique mais un mauvais souvenir
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 03:05 PM
ducknsexe
d'ailleurs elle aurait mérité une apparition dans Cobra Kai
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 03:13 PM
shinz0
pareil mais justement: sans fierté! Il aurait du largué la chose au moins aprés le coup de pute qu'elle lui a fait devant le monde entier.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 03:14 PM
oh putain Hilary Swank quand même
https://www.allocine.fr/film/fichefilm_gen_cfilm=10479.html
kidicarus
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 03:17 PM
La BA est bien léchée et les combat semble bien dynamique, on a plus qu'à espérer un bon jeu d'acteur de Ralph Macchio
marchand2sable
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 04:11 PM
Super bande-annonce, ça ne montre pas tout le film et surtout ça ne chante pas. Ça donne envie pour l'instant.
palan
posted
the 12/17/2024 at 04:17 PM
x0lmas
Je crois avoir lu quelque part que c'etait 2 ou 3 ans apres cobra kai.
