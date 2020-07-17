profile
Ghost of Tsushima
45
Likers
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
solarr
7
Likes
Likers
solarr
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 144
visites since opening : 284116
solarr > blog
Humour : Ghost of Couille-shima
Ca mouraïe.

youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAw841GWGCc
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/11/2024 at 05:33 PM by solarr
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo