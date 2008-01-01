

Jeudi 26 septembre



03h00 : Programme d’ouverture

04h00 : Keynote

05h00 : Gamirror Games

08h00 : Ubisoft Japan (*Requiescat in pace* = annulation de conférence)

09h00 : Japan Game Awards - Games of the Year Division

12h00 : Microsoft Japan

13h00 : SNK

14h00 : KOEI TECMO GAMES

15h00 : LEVEL-5

16h00 : CAPCOM



Vendredi 27 septembre



04h00 : CESA Presentation Stage au Tokyo Game Show

11h00 : ANIPLEX

12h00 : SEGA/ATLUS

14h00 : SQUARE ENIX

15h00 : Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)

16h00 : HYBE JAPAN



Samedi 28 septembre



03h30 : Sense of Wonder Night 2024

06h00 : Official Stage Program

10h00 : GungHo Online Entertainment



Dimanche 29 septembre



06h00 : Japan Game Awards - Future Division

09h30 : Programme de clôture





Voici le programme de l’édition 2024 du Tokyo Game Show.Konami ne semble présenter aucune conférence, mais ils seront bien présents avec des stands ouverts aux publics pour Silent Hill 2 Remake et MGS 3 Delta (probablement du nouveau gameplay).Les heures ci-dessous ont été converties pour indiquer l’heure de Paris.