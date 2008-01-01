RE Troll...
marchand2sable > blog
[Rappel] Planning du Tokyo Game Show 2024 (heure de Paris)


Voici le programme de l’édition 2024 du Tokyo Game Show.

Konami ne semble présenter aucune conférence, mais ils seront bien présents avec des stands ouverts aux publics pour Silent Hill 2 Remake et MGS 3 Delta (probablement du nouveau gameplay).

Les heures ci-dessous ont été converties pour indiquer l’heure de Paris.


Jeudi 26 septembre

03h00 : Programme d’ouverture
04h00 : Keynote
05h00 : Gamirror Games
08h00 : Ubisoft Japan (*Requiescat in pace* = annulation de conférence)
09h00 : Japan Game Awards - Games of the Year Division
12h00 : Microsoft Japan
13h00 : SNK
14h00 : KOEI TECMO GAMES
15h00 : LEVEL-5
16h00 : CAPCOM

Vendredi 27 septembre

04h00 : CESA Presentation Stage au Tokyo Game Show
11h00 : ANIPLEX
12h00 : SEGA/ATLUS
14h00 : SQUARE ENIX
15h00 : Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)
16h00 : HYBE JAPAN

Samedi 28 septembre

03h30 : Sense of Wonder Night 2024
06h00 : Official Stage Program
10h00 : GungHo Online Entertainment

Dimanche 29 septembre

06h00 : Japan Game Awards - Future Division
09h30 : Programme de clôture



XBOXYGEN.COM - https://www.xboxygen.com/News/50108-Conferences-Tokyo-Game-Show-2024-Xbox-Ubisoft-Capcom-voici-le-programme-complet
    posted the 09/25/2024 at 05:08 PM by marchand2sable
