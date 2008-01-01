Voici le programme de l’édition 2024 du Tokyo Game Show.
Konami ne semble présenter aucune conférence, mais ils seront bien présents avec des stands ouverts aux publics pour Silent Hill 2 Remake et MGS 3 Delta (probablement du nouveau gameplay).
Les heures ci-dessous ont été converties pour indiquer l’heure de Paris.
Jeudi 26 septembre
03h00 : Programme d’ouverture
04h00 : Keynote
05h00 : Gamirror Games
08h00 : Ubisoft Japan (*Requiescat in pace* = annulation de conférence)
09h00 : Japan Game Awards - Games of the Year Division
12h00 : Microsoft Japan
13h00 : SNK
14h00 : KOEI TECMO GAMES
15h00 : LEVEL-5
16h00 : CAPCOM
Vendredi 27 septembre
04h00 : CESA Presentation Stage au Tokyo Game Show
11h00 : ANIPLEX
12h00 : SEGA/ATLUS
14h00 : SQUARE ENIX
15h00 : Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)
16h00 : HYBE JAPAN
Samedi 28 septembre
03h30 : Sense of Wonder Night 2024
06h00 : Official Stage Program
10h00 : GungHo Online Entertainment
Dimanche 29 septembre
06h00 : Japan Game Awards - Future Division
09h30 : Programme de clôture