"Freedom must reign over every last star.
Through Citizen's blood, spilled in our righteous wars.
Honor their deaths, do your parts for the cause.
Steadfast support, of our Regime,
Is how humankind will reign supreme.
No questions or doubts shall be allowed,
Traitors will all be disavowed.
Managed Democracy is the true path.
All who resist it shall suffer our wrath.
White, yellow, blue flying on all the worlds.
Justice and hope are forever unfurled.
Our way of life, galaxy-wide,
Paved with the skulls of those who've died.
Unslakeable tide, of Super Earth pride,
A torrent that can't be satisfied.
We sacrifice for paradise,
Anything less will not suffice.
Citizens rise! Liberty rise!
Super Earth rise up to the skies!
STAY FREE!"
posted the 09/20/2024 at 03:48 PM by sora78