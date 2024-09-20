profile
Helldivers II
name : Helldivers II
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Arrowhead Game Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC -
sora78
Helldivers 2 - Super Earth National Anthem
Exclusivités Playstation




"Freedom must reign over every last star.
Through Citizen's blood, spilled in our righteous wars.
Honor their deaths, do your parts for the cause.

Steadfast support, of our Regime,
Is how humankind will reign supreme.
No questions or doubts shall be allowed,
Traitors will all be disavowed.

Managed Democracy is the true path.
All who resist it shall suffer our wrath.
White, yellow, blue flying on all the worlds.
Justice and hope are forever unfurled.

Our way of life, galaxy-wide,
Paved with the skulls of those who've died.
Unslakeable tide, of Super Earth pride,
A torrent that can't be satisfied.

We sacrifice for paradise,
Anything less will not suffice.
Citizens rise! Liberty rise!
Super Earth rise up to the skies!

STAY FREE!"

    yogfei
    posted the 09/20/2024 at 03:48 PM by sora78
    comments (1)
    sora78 posted the 09/20/2024 at 03:57 PM
    J'espère voir le theme "A Cup Of Liber-Tea" joué aux Game Awards
