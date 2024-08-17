accueil
black myth wukong Gameplay ps5
posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:07 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
12
)
piratees
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:26 PM
c'est quoi ce boss horrible c'est inspiré d'une vulve abusé
kujotaro
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:29 PM
Merci. Ça a l'air fluide et beau. J'attends de voir jusqu'à mardi d'autres vidéos sur Ps5. Et ce sera day one.
jenicris
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:31 PM
Beaucoup mieux que je le pensais.
midomashakil
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:33 PM
kujotaro
avec plaisir ^^
guiguif
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:37 PM
Bon aprés IGN China, ils ont trés bien plus prendre un extrait propre #complot
marchale
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:38 PM
Ça à l'air de tourné au moins à 30 fps
guiguif
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 01:41 PM
marchale
C'est clairement du 60.
malroth
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 02:06 PM
mais si c'est le vrai jeu sur ps5pourquoi ils refusent que les journalistes le test ?
je comprends pas
5120x2880
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 02:13 PM
Malroth
C'est qu'une minute de jeu
kurosu
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 02:15 PM
piratees
si ta vulve est comme ça, tu dois avoir un problème
zekk
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 02:17 PM
kurosu
guiguif
posted
the 08/17/2024 at 02:45 PM
kurosu
zekk
encore un qui doit mater trop de hentai chelou
