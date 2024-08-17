profile
Black Myth : Wu Kong
name : Black Myth : Wu Kong
platform : PC
editor : Game Science
developer : Game Science
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
black myth wukong Gameplay ps5
    posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:07 PM by midomashakil
    comments (12)
    piratees posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:26 PM
    c'est quoi ce boss horrible c'est inspiré d'une vulve abusé
    kujotaro posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:29 PM
    Merci. Ça a l'air fluide et beau. J'attends de voir jusqu'à mardi d'autres vidéos sur Ps5. Et ce sera day one.
    jenicris posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:31 PM
    Beaucoup mieux que je le pensais.
    midomashakil posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:33 PM
    kujotaro avec plaisir ^^
    guiguif posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:37 PM
    Bon aprés IGN China, ils ont trés bien plus prendre un extrait propre #complot
    marchale posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:38 PM
    Ça à l'air de tourné au moins à 30 fps
    guiguif posted the 08/17/2024 at 01:41 PM
    marchale C'est clairement du 60.
    malroth posted the 08/17/2024 at 02:06 PM
    mais si c'est le vrai jeu sur ps5pourquoi ils refusent que les journalistes le test ?

    je comprends pas
    5120x2880 posted the 08/17/2024 at 02:13 PM
    Malroth C'est qu'une minute de jeu
    kurosu posted the 08/17/2024 at 02:15 PM
    piratees si ta vulve est comme ça, tu dois avoir un problème
    zekk posted the 08/17/2024 at 02:17 PM
    kurosu
    guiguif posted the 08/17/2024 at 02:45 PM
    kurosu zekk encore un qui doit mater trop de hentai chelou
