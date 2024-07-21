accueil
victornewman
Guilty Gear Strive - Official Season Pass 4 Reveal Trailer
Avec une collaboration assez inattendue !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
mercure7
posted the 07/21/2024 at 08:43 PM by
victornewman
comments (
6
)
mercure7
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 09:33 PM
Testament
T'as maté en live toi aussi ?
raioh
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 09:59 PM
Le design de Dizzy, quel enfer, haha
guiguif
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 10:03 PM
raioh
j'avoue qu'ils ont fait un 180°
testament
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 10:05 PM
mercure7
nan j'ai juste vu le trailer et ça me laisse toujours de marbre
adelfhitlor
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 10:31 PM
Lucy c'etait quand même inattendu. Et y'a aussi eu Versusia d'annoncée pour Granblue versus.
Par contre petite question HS, y'a quelque chose de particulier à faire pour qu'un article s'affiche dans la liste des blogs en main page ?
raioh
posted
the 07/21/2024 at 10:54 PM
Guiguif
: Tu montres le perso hors du contexte Guilty Gear, personne pensera qu'il s'agit de Dizzy
Par contre petite question HS, y'a quelque chose de particulier à faire pour qu'un article s'affiche dans la liste des blogs en main page ?