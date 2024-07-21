:'(
Guilty Gear Strive
name : Guilty Gear Strive
platform : PC
editor : Arc System Works
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
victornewman > blog
Guilty Gear Strive - Official Season Pass 4 Reveal Trailer
Avec une collaboration assez inattendue !

    mercure7
    posted the 07/21/2024 at 08:43 PM by victornewman
    comments (6)
    mercure7 posted the 07/21/2024 at 09:33 PM
    Testament T'as maté en live toi aussi ?
    raioh posted the 07/21/2024 at 09:59 PM
    Le design de Dizzy, quel enfer, haha
    guiguif posted the 07/21/2024 at 10:03 PM
    raioh j'avoue qu'ils ont fait un 180°
    testament posted the 07/21/2024 at 10:05 PM
    mercure7 nan j'ai juste vu le trailer et ça me laisse toujours de marbre
    adelfhitlor posted the 07/21/2024 at 10:31 PM
    Lucy c'etait quand même inattendu. Et y'a aussi eu Versusia d'annoncée pour Granblue versus.

    Par contre petite question HS, y'a quelque chose de particulier à faire pour qu'un article s'affiche dans la liste des blogs en main page ?
    raioh posted the 07/21/2024 at 10:54 PM
    Guiguif : Tu montres le perso hors du contexte Guilty Gear, personne pensera qu'il s'agit de Dizzy
