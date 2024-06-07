profile
Nouveaux jeux bleach annoncé
Bonjour,

Je viens a l'instant de tomber sur le trailer du jeux et autant le partager avec tous le monde .

    posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:04 AM by shining
    comments (13)
    dono56 posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:19 AM
    Ah la dinguerie il a l’air d'être super propre le jeu en plus
    giru posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:28 AM
    Enfin un nouveau jeu Bleach sur console! Il était temps. Hâte d’en voir plus!
    sorakairi86 posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:37 AM
    Le trailer donne carrément envie
    thor posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:49 AM
    Pas vilain, 60 fps, animations qui ont l'air quali, bonne OST à prévoir. Je suis curieux.
    5120x2880 posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:49 AM
    Dégueu le dub
    volran posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:53 AM
    Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh je suis hypé comme un fou, trop bien de voir le retour de bleach sur console
    shido posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:54 AM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyLs0cGyXMg&ab_channel=STORMMASTER voix jap
    mugimando posted the 07/06/2024 at 08:04 AM
    je suis hypé mais ca à l'air mid de fou mais bon bleach ce fait rare !
    burningcrimson posted the 07/06/2024 at 08:06 AM
    Ouiiiiii hier encore je me disais qu'il fallait un nouveau jeu Bleach
    thelastone posted the 07/06/2024 at 08:20 AM
    Espérons un gameplay un peu plus relevé qu'un storm et on sera bon
    maxx posted the 07/06/2024 at 08:26 AM
    Ooohhh hâte d'en voir plus! Pas spécialement convaincu car on voit pas grand chose mais rien que l'ambiance et l'OST, ça me donne envie
    guiguif posted the 07/06/2024 at 09:33 AM
    Encore une daube de jeu de baston en arene qui rejoindra les One Punch Man, Black Clover et autres My Hero Academia
    e3ologue posted the 07/06/2024 at 09:40 AM
    Comment ça réveille fort ma nostalgie des Heat the Soul PSP
