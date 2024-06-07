accueil
Nouveaux jeux bleach annoncé
Bonjour,
Je viens a l'instant de tomber sur le trailer du jeux et autant le partager avec tous le monde .
aros
,
pimoody
,
burningcrimson
,
thor
posted the 07/06/2024 at 07:04 AM by
shining
comments (
13
)
dono56
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:19 AM
Ah la dinguerie il a l’air d'être super propre le jeu en plus
giru
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:28 AM
Enfin un nouveau jeu Bleach sur console! Il était temps. Hâte d’en voir plus!
sorakairi86
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:37 AM
Le trailer donne carrément envie
thor
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:49 AM
Pas vilain, 60 fps, animations qui ont l'air quali, bonne OST à prévoir. Je suis curieux.
5120x2880
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:49 AM
Dégueu le dub
volran
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:53 AM
Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh je suis hypé comme un fou, trop bien de voir le retour de bleach sur console
shido
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 07:54 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyLs0cGyXMg&ab_channel=STORMMASTER
voix jap
mugimando
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 08:04 AM
je suis hypé mais ca à l'air mid de fou mais bon bleach ce fait rare !
burningcrimson
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 08:06 AM
Ouiiiiii hier encore je me disais qu'il fallait un nouveau jeu Bleach
thelastone
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 08:20 AM
Espérons un gameplay un peu plus relevé qu'un storm et on sera bon
maxx
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 08:26 AM
Ooohhh hâte d'en voir plus! Pas spécialement convaincu car on voit pas grand chose mais rien que l'ambiance et l'OST, ça me donne envie
guiguif
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 09:33 AM
Encore une daube de jeu de baston en arene qui rejoindra les One Punch Man, Black Clover et autres My Hero Academia
e3ologue
posted
the 07/06/2024 at 09:40 AM
Comment ça réveille fort ma nostalgie des Heat the Soul PSP
