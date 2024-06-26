Voici les résultats du top 10 des jeux Tomb Raider !
10) Tomb Raider V Sur les Traces de Lara Croft avec 2 votes
9) Tomb Raider III avec 5 votes
8 ) Tomb Raider Underworld avec 6 votes
7) Rise of The Tomb Raider avec 7 votes
6) Tomb Raider IV La Révélation Finale avec 9 votes
5) Tomb Raider Anniversary/Legend avec 10 votes chacun
4) Shadow of The Tomb Raider avec 13 votes
3) Tomb Raider Reboot 2013 avec 15 votes
2) Tomb Raider 1996 avec 17 votes
1) Tomb Raider II avec 18 votes
Je remercie tous les participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement et à très bientôt pour un prochain article :P
Vivement l'annonce du prochain Tomb Raider aussi !
posted the 06/26/2024 at 04:34 PM
Car sinon, si un jeu est moyen mais que tout le monde le met en 5eme position, il finira peut etre 1er haha. Enfin jsais pas si jme fais comprendre. En tout cas content que TR2 fasse l'unanimité, ca reste l'episode le plus abouti selon moi
sdkios Oui j'y avais pensé déjà c'est une bonne idée parce que c'est pas faux ce que tu dis