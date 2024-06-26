profile
Résultat : Top 10 des jeux Tomb Raider par les membres !
Voici les résultats du top 10 des jeux Tomb Raider !

10) Tomb Raider V Sur les Traces de Lara Croft avec 2 votes



9) Tomb Raider III avec 5 votes



8 ) Tomb Raider Underworld avec 6 votes



7) Rise of The Tomb Raider avec 7 votes



6) Tomb Raider IV La Révélation Finale avec 9 votes



5) Tomb Raider Anniversary/Legend avec 10 votes chacun



4) Shadow of The Tomb Raider avec 13 votes



3) Tomb Raider Reboot 2013 avec 15 votes



2) Tomb Raider 1996 avec 17 votes



1) Tomb Raider II avec 18 votes



Je remercie tous les participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement et à très bientôt pour un prochain article :P

Vivement l'annonce du prochain Tomb Raider aussi !
    playstation2008, marcelpatulacci, torotoro59
    posted the 06/26/2024 at 04:34 PM by mrpopulus
    comments (5)
    playstation2008 posted the 06/26/2024 at 04:47 PM
    Merci à toi !!!! Franchement ça se joue pas à grand chose entre TR et TR II ! Mais mérité !
    sdkios posted the 06/26/2024 at 04:59 PM
    J'adore ces idees de votes. Mais je pense qu'un systeme de points serait plus adapté pour un resultat. Par exemple quand on vote, notre numero 1 prend 5pts, le 2 4pts, etc...
    Car sinon, si un jeu est moyen mais que tout le monde le met en 5eme position, il finira peut etre 1er haha. Enfin jsais pas si jme fais comprendre. En tout cas content que TR2 fasse l'unanimité, ca reste l'episode le plus abouti selon moi
    torotoro59 posted the 06/26/2024 at 05:10 PM
    Tb2 avec la natte de Lara qui bouge !!! Venise les îles du ciel
    mrpopulus posted the 06/26/2024 at 08:11 PM
    playstation2008 Merci frero

    sdkios Oui j'y avais pensé déjà c'est une bonne idée parce que c'est pas faux ce que tu dis
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/26/2024 at 09:40 PM
    Mérité. On peut dire que Shadow a crée la surprise, lui qui est souvent accusé d'avoir enterré la saga reboot. Moi persso j'ai beaucoup aimé.
