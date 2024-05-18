profile
all
House of the dragon saison 2 / Nouvelle BA




Le 17 juin en France sur la plate forme Max.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bFg-cJSqgws
    posted the 05/18/2024 at 10:35 AM by yanssou
    comments (5)
    shinz0 posted the 05/18/2024 at 10:43 AM
    Trop hâte
    Je regarde rien je veux garder la surprise
    5120x2880 posted the 05/18/2024 at 10:47 AM
    Je sais plus qui me l'avait conseillé ici, mais j'ai bien aimé la saison 1.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/18/2024 at 10:57 AM
    La S1 était super, hâte de voir la suite mais je m'emballe pas trop non plus vu comment GOT a fini. Au moins c'est pas du Netflix.
    shambala93 posted the 05/18/2024 at 10:59 AM
    La série qui met une claque à son concurrent avec moins de budget !
    walterwhite posted the 05/18/2024 at 11:03 AM
    Ça va être incroyable
