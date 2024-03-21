profile
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE teaser!!


    ducknsexe, escobar, heracles, playstation2008, negan
    posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:13 PM by goldmen33
    comments (12)
    negan posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:14 PM
    C'est dla merde ta maquette

    HYPE
    ducknsexe posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:15 PM
    Putain justement je penser à lui y a même pas 20 mi'ute sous la douche
    goldmen33 posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:15 PM
    Je croise les doigts que Burton ne se soit pas perdu entre temps...
    negan posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:16 PM
    goldmen33 Impossible c'est un génie

    Et lui a un pere contrairement a toi
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:18 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MXwPi-dhyDU
    En VF
    marcelpatulacci posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:24 PM
    Truc de ouf comment ils ont réussi a conservé Winona Ryder!! Elle fait plus jeune que dans Stranger Things^^
    playstation2008 posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:27 PM
    HYPE !
    kinectical posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:37 PM
    Tim Burton va utiliser pas mal de stop motion dans le film à ce qui paraît très hâte de voir ça en tk
    amario posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:40 PM
    Hype x 1000
    nobleswan posted the 03/21/2024 at 09:53 PM
    "C'est parti pour la grande éclate"
    bladagun posted the 03/21/2024 at 10:03 PM
    J'ai peur mais c'est le film que j'attend le plus au monde
    bladagun posted the 03/21/2024 at 10:05 PM
    nicolasgourry merci pour la vf mais il y a une phrase dans le trailer
