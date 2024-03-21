profile
Game Developers Conference
0
Likers
name : Game Developers Conference
description : La Game Developers Conference est un événement strictement réservé aux professionnels du développement et de l'édition de jeux vidéo, riche en conférences orchestrées par les pointures du milieu.
official website : http://www.gdconf.com
profile
masharu
21
Likes
Likers
masharu
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 657
visites since opening : 1279338
masharu > blog
GDC Choice Awards 2024 - Les gagnants

Pour ceux qui veulent voir la cérémonie en différé :
GDC Choice Awards à partir de 1:29:31



Meilleur audio
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• Venba (Visai Games)

Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)


Meilleur début
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
Venba (Visai Games)
• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)

Mentions spéciales : BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)


Meilleur design
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)


Award de l'innovation
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)

Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)


Meilleure narration
• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• Venba (Visai Games)

Mentions spéciales : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)


Award de l'impact social
• A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
• Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
Venba (Visai Games)

Mentions spéciales : Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)


Meilleure technologie
• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)


Meilleur visuel artistique
Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Mentions spéciales : Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)


Jeu de l'année
Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)


    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    ravyxxs, tripy73
    posted the 03/21/2024 at 11:17 AM by masharu
    comments (4)
    ravyxxs posted the 03/21/2024 at 11:25 AM
    Alanah quelle femme bon sang wow !!!!
    shinz0 posted the 03/21/2024 at 11:54 AM
    Hi-Fi Rush et Baldur’s Gate 3
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/21/2024 at 12:58 PM
    Spider-Man 2 encore nommé presque partout mais récompensé nulle part.
    birmou posted the 03/21/2024 at 01:17 PM
    Baldur's Gate 3 qui va tabasser l'industrie pendant encore un moment lol
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo