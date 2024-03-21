

Pour ceux qui veulent voir la cérémonie en différé :

GDC Choice Awards à partir de 1:29:31

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)

Venba (Visai Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Venba (Visai Games)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)• Venba (Visai Games)Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)Mentions spéciales : BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)• The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)• Venba (Visai Games)Mentions spéciales : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)• A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)• Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)• Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)Mentions spéciales : Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)• Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)Mentions spéciales : Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)