description : La Game Developers Conference est un événement strictement réservé aux professionnels du développement et de l'édition de jeux vidéo, riche en conférences orchestrées par les pointures du milieu.
Pour ceux qui veulent voir la cérémonie en différé :
GDC Choice Awards à partir de 1:29:31
Meilleur audio
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• Venba (Visai Games)
Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software / Portkey Games), Humanity (tha ltd. and Enhance / Enhance)
Meilleur début
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
• Venba (Visai Games)
• Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Mentions spéciales : BattleBit Remastered (SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis, and TheLiquidHorse / SgtOkiDoki), Party Animals (Recreate Games / Source Technology), Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza), Planet of Lana (Wishfully Studios / Thunderful), Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (Summerfall Studios / Humble Games)
Meilleur design
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Street Fighter 6 (Capcom), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Award de l'innovation
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• The Making of Karateka (Digital Eclipse)
Mentions spéciales : Dave the Diver (Mintrocket), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks), Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios / Thunderful Publishing)
Meilleure narration
• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
• Venba (Visai Games)
Mentions spéciales : Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Award de l'impact social
• A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio / Toge Productions)
• Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft Bordeaux / Ubisoft)
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Terra Nil (Free Lives / Devolver Digital)
• Venba (Visai Games)
Mentions spéciales : Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment), Tchia (Awaceb / Kepler Interactive), Thirsty Suitors (Outerloop Games / Annapurna Interactive)
Meilleure technologie
• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Mentions spéciales : COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive), Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt), Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix), Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Meilleur visuel artistique
• Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)
• Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks / Bethesda Softworks)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)
Mentions spéciales : Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment), Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17), Lies of P (Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio / Neowiz Games), Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio), Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)
Jeu de l'année
• Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
• COCOON (Geometric Interactive / Annapurna Interactive)
• Dave the Diver (Mintrocket)
• Dredge (Black Salt Games / Team17)
• Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
• The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)