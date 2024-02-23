profile
Rise of the Ronin
8
name : Rise of the Ronin
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : PC -
yanssou
yanssou
yanssou > blog
Rise of the Ronin : Making of #2 Le combat
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=UNJypxtyeGg&t=1s
    minbox
    posted the 02/23/2024 at 03:30 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    minbox posted the 02/23/2024 at 03:54 PM
    Day one
    piratees posted the 02/23/2024 at 04:45 PM
    minbox lol normal tes un pro sony
    minbox posted the 02/23/2024 at 05:41 PM
    piratees je suis anti-Xbox nuance
