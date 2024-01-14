profile
name : Tekken 8
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
sora78
sora78
Tekken 8 : Opening Cinematic + 1er personnage DLC !
Jeux Multiplateformes


Avec son roster de 32 personnages, Tekken 8 sort le 26 Janvier 2024.



Un nouveau combattant charismatique et iconique de la série est annoncé comme étant le 1er du season pass :




    axlenz
    posted the 01/14/2024 at 09:21 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    victornewman posted the 01/14/2024 at 09:26 PM
    Mickael B Gordo
    fan2jeux posted the 01/14/2024 at 09:55 PM
    Du coup, le leak du dlc semble vrai. Sauf que 4 slot ici hmmm

    Mais si c'est vrai
    eddy, julia, armor king, fakhuram, lei wulong et....

    roger, alex avec kuma et panda aaaaaaaahhhhhh
    dai posted the 01/14/2024 at 10:02 PM
    Pas terrible cette intro. Loin du bange de Tekken 4 et 5.
    rendan posted the 01/14/2024 at 10:40 PM
    EXCELLENT
    thelastone posted the 01/15/2024 at 06:52 AM
    Neymar
    fuji posted the 01/15/2024 at 09:15 AM
    Je veux baki en guest
