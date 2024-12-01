profile
Sony Studios
name : Sony Studios
solarr > blog
PSVR & PS Portal : Ventes Décembre

Quelqu'un les aurait-il ?
moi
    posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:24 PM by solarr
    comments (7)
    escobar posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:34 PM
    killia posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:34 PM
    Euh… ???
    liberty posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:38 PM
    2 et 10 rien qu'en Europe ! Jolie score
    victornewman posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:53 PM
    Moi j'attends que Ioop me vend son PSVR2 150 euros
    liberty posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:54 PM
    victornewman Dès que t'as terminé de jouer avec pendant une semaine je te le reprends 100 euros
    famimax posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:59 PM
    C'est pas en rupture partout le truc Portal ?
    victornewman posted the 01/12/2024 at 08:13 PM
    liberty ça marche des Ioop me MP je te contacte
