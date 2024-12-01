accueil
profile
> blog
PSVR & PS Portal : Ventes Décembre
Quelqu'un les aurait-il ?
moi
posted the 01/12/2024 at 07:24 PM by
solarr
comments (
7
)
escobar
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:34 PM
killia
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:34 PM
Euh… ???
liberty
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:38 PM
2 et 10 rien qu'en Europe ! Jolie score
victornewman
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:53 PM
Moi j'attends que
Ioop
me vend son PSVR2 150 euros
liberty
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:54 PM
victornewman
Dès que t'as terminé de jouer avec pendant une semaine je te le reprends 100 euros
famimax
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 07:59 PM
C'est pas en rupture partout le truc Portal ?
victornewman
posted
the 01/12/2024 at 08:13 PM
liberty
ça marche des
Ioop
me MP je te contacte
