- L'apogée de l'horreur action -
articles : 628
visites since opening : 1389275
Et le gagnant de la clé Steam Resident Evil 4 (2005) est...



Roxassilver



Un nouveau membre donc en espérant que ce cadeau te fera participer au site.

Bravo a toi, je te contact en MP pour ton code.

Dsl pour les anciens et pour les autres mais le hasard a choisi.

Merci pour votre participation.

    tags : steam resident evil capcom resident evil 4 resident evil steam resident evil promo resident evil 4 clé steam
    posted the 08/22/2023 at 04:52 PM by marchand2sable
    comments (2)
    kevisiano posted the 08/22/2023 at 05:46 PM
    Deviens ambassadeur Capcom franchement (no joke)
    marchand2sable posted the 08/22/2023 at 06:08 PM
    kevisiano

    Même un pro Capcom comme moi trouve Exoprimal a chier, imagine...
