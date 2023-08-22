accueil
- L'apogée de l'horreur action -
marchand2sable
articles :
628
visites since opening :
1389275
marchand2sable
> blog
Et le gagnant de la clé Steam Resident Evil 4 (2005) est...
Roxassilver
Un nouveau membre donc en espérant que ce cadeau te fera participer au site.
Bravo a toi, je te contact en MP pour ton code.
Dsl pour les anciens et pour les autres mais le hasard a choisi.
Merci pour votre participation.
tags :
steam
resident evil
capcom
resident evil 4
resident evil steam
resident evil promo
resident evil 4 clé steam
posted the 08/22/2023 at 04:52 PM by
marchand2sable
comments (
2
)
kevisiano
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 05:46 PM
Deviens ambassadeur Capcom franchement (no joke)
marchand2sable
posted
the 08/22/2023 at 06:08 PM
kevisiano
Même un pro Capcom comme moi trouve Exoprimal a chier, imagine...
