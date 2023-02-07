Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
name : Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : CyberConnect2
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
axlenz
axlenz
articles : 389
visites since opening : 782129
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Storm : Mode histoire trailer
Multi
On peut y voir l'histoire originale qu'ils avaient teasés.


Bandai Namco
    posted the 07/01/2023 at 11:51 PM by axlenz
    burningcrimson posted the 07/02/2023 at 01:27 AM
    Avec toutes leurs licences on a encore un jeu Naruto
    axlenz posted the 07/02/2023 at 01:32 AM
    burningcrimson Comprends pas le raisonnement. Ce n’est pas comme s’ils ne sortaient que du Naruto d’autant plus que Storm 4 était un gros succès. Ça ne leur empêche en rien de sortir autre chose
