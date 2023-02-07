accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
antho
name :
Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
CyberConnect2
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
37
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
salocin
,
johnt
,
kurosama
,
fran
,
k1fry
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
maxleresistant
,
dyselight
,
bladagun
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
xhshrshth
,
raph64
,
flom
,
wu
,
minx
,
giusnake
,
shanks
,
chiotgamer
,
pizza3fromage
,
opthomas
,
vance
,
shigeryu
,
kabuki
,
tolgafury
,
suzukube
,
killia
,
darksector
,
iglooo
,
olimar59
,
zekk
,
yanssou
,
jozen15
,
ducknsexe
,
testament
,
colibrie
,
darkxehanort94
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
389
visites since opening :
782129
axlenz
> blog
all
Nintendor
Playstachouffle
Xboxar
Pécéairedaigle
Multi
Mangas/Animés
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
Divers
Histoires
Gamekyo Awards
Gamekyo Chiffres
Encyclopédie Gamekyo
Les petits avis de Axlenz
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Storm : Mode histoire trailer
Multi
On peut y voir l'histoire originale qu'ils avaient teasés.
Bandai Namco
tags :
naruto boruto
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/01/2023 at 11:51 PM by
axlenz
comments (
2
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 07/02/2023 at 01:27 AM
Avec toutes leurs licences on a encore un jeu Naruto
axlenz
posted
the 07/02/2023 at 01:32 AM
burningcrimson
Comprends pas le raisonnement. Ce n’est pas comme s’ils ne sortaient que du Naruto d’autant plus que Storm 4 était un gros succès. Ça ne leur empêche en rien de sortir autre chose
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo