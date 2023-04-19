accueil
profile
22
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
gareauxloups
,
gamergunz
,
testament
,
bliss02
,
esets
,
hyoga57
,
greggy
,
roivas
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
eldren
,
minx
,
olimar59
,
ouken
,
rbz
,
samlokal
,
eyrtz
,
sandman
,
ziggourat
,
vfries
,
link49
,
axlenz
,
kisukesan
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
artemis
,
asakim
,
arngrim
,
hyoga57
,
testament
,
shindo
,
raph64
,
leonr4
,
opthomas
shido
shido
> blog
Trailer extension Xenoblade 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0s70WTY9Uw&ab_channel=Nintendo%E5%85%AC%E5%BC%8F%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
,
jenicris
posted the 04/19/2023 at 05:27 AM by
shido
comments (
10
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 05:36 AM
Les nouveaux design de Shulk et Rex
zekk
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 05:38 AM
myki
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 05:44 AM
il balance ca de bon matin lol,
Le 26 avril? hein quoi?
narustorm
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 06:01 AM
Petit sulk et petite pyra ❤️
jenicris
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 06:43 AM
drybowser
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 06:50 AM
De quoi redonner une chance au jeu je l ai vraiment pas aimé mais là le trailer donne grave envie
rbz
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 06:56 AM
whatttttttttttttttttttt le 26 hshshshshhshshshss
rbz
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 06:57 AM
c'est une préquelle et une suite
jenicris
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 07:00 AM
rbz
zmaragdus
posted
the 04/19/2023 at 07:18 AM
Le, le, le 26?!!!!!ofddkdkd
Vivement bordel !
