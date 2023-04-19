profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
shido
shido
Trailer extension Xenoblade 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0s70WTY9Uw&ab_channel=Nintendo%E5%85%AC%E5%BC%8F%E3%83%81%E3%83%A3%E3%83%B3%E3%83%8D%E3%83%AB
    burningcrimson, jenicris
    posted the 04/19/2023 at 05:27 AM by shido
    comments (10)
    burningcrimson posted the 04/19/2023 at 05:36 AM
    Les nouveaux design de Shulk et Rex
    zekk posted the 04/19/2023 at 05:38 AM
    myki posted the 04/19/2023 at 05:44 AM
    il balance ca de bon matin lol,

    Le 26 avril? hein quoi?
    narustorm posted the 04/19/2023 at 06:01 AM
    Petit sulk et petite pyra ❤️
    jenicris posted the 04/19/2023 at 06:43 AM
    drybowser posted the 04/19/2023 at 06:50 AM
    De quoi redonner une chance au jeu je l ai vraiment pas aimé mais là le trailer donne grave envie
    rbz posted the 04/19/2023 at 06:56 AM
    whatttttttttttttttttttt le 26 hshshshshhshshshss
    rbz posted the 04/19/2023 at 06:57 AM
    c'est une préquelle et une suite
    jenicris posted the 04/19/2023 at 07:00 AM
    rbz
    zmaragdus posted the 04/19/2023 at 07:18 AM
    Le, le, le 26?!!!!!ofddkdkd

    Vivement bordel !
