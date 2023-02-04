profile
Tekken 8
name : Tekken 8
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
sora78
sora78
sora78 > blog
Tekken 8 : Here come 2 New Challengers !
Jeux Multiplateformes






    phase1
    posted the 04/02/2023 at 08:46 AM by sora78
    comments (3)
    colt posted the 04/02/2023 at 08:52 AM
    je veux mon bryan fury !!!!!
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 04/02/2023 at 08:59 AM
    Leroy validé à 100%
    khel posted the 04/02/2023 at 09:22 AM
    dans les modes de jeux j'espère le retour du team battle 8 vs 8 c'était un super modes pour les soirées entre potes
