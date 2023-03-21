profile
name : Tekken 8
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
Tekken 8 : Trailers de Lars, Marshall Law et King !


Les 3 derniers trailers en date. Le jeu est vraiment magnifique !







    posted the 03/21/2023 at 05:38 PM by sora78
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 03/21/2023 at 06:44 PM
    Hyper stylé le jeu ! La furie de Law en réference à https://youtu.be/ArL6yO9UdXo
