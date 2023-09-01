profile
Tchia
name : Tchia
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Awaceb
developer : Awaceb
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
[PS4/PS5/PC] Tchia : Présentation de la faune et des paysages de la Nouvelle Calédonie !
Jeux Multiplateformes

Le jeu a l'air adorable, fun et fascinant à explorer. On peut ressentir tout l'amour du studio pour la Nouvelle Calédonie ! Tchia devrait sortir lors de ce premier semestre 2023 sur consoles Playstation et PC.



Awaceb - Playstation - https://www.playstation.com/fr-fr/games/tchia/
    posted the 01/09/2023 at 03:27 PM by sora78
    comments (1)
    kujotaro posted the 01/09/2023 at 05:04 PM
    Encore une pépite chee Sony. Ils ont vraiment le nez pour ça.
