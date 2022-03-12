accueil
armando
armando
blog
Saint seiya news trailer movie and......
Ca donnerais quoi une adaptation de saint seiya par les americains dans les années 90 ? (Heuereusement que le projet ai été avorté)
Après le teaser du film voilà le trailer
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/03/2022 at 02:25 PM by armando
armando
comments (
9
)
mrponey
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 02:42 PM
Jeanne au secours !!!
onimusha
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 02:50 PM
Shun ressemble enfin à un mec...................ou pas
e3ologue
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:02 PM
ça fait très carton pate.
Sinon cool l'hommage au clip des casseurs flowter
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:10 PM
mrponey
keiku
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:14 PM
En même temps si le film ce nomme "knights of the zodiac" et non Saint seiya on sait que se sera un navet...
keiku
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:17 PM
Sinon comment il justifie que la soeur de seiya est pas japonaise ?
axlenz
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:25 PM
De toutes les façons on ne peut pas faire que Dragon Ball évolution donc bon…
forte
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 03:38 PM
keiku
S'il n'y avait que ca à justifier hahaha
keiku
posted
the 12/03/2022 at 04:08 PM
forte
je suis d'accord
, a chaque seconde du trailer il y a un truc qui ne va pas, j’espère juste que ca ne se terminera pas en combat de robot géant
Sinon cool l'hommage au clip des casseurs flowter