armando > blog
Saint seiya news trailer movie and......
Ca donnerais quoi une adaptation de saint seiya par les americains dans les années 90 ? (Heuereusement que le projet ai été avorté)



Après le teaser du film voilà le trailer

    posted the 12/03/2022 at 02:25 PM by armando
    comments (9)
    mrponey posted the 12/03/2022 at 02:42 PM
    Jeanne au secours !!!
    onimusha posted the 12/03/2022 at 02:50 PM
    Shun ressemble enfin à un mec...................ou pas
    e3ologue posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:02 PM
    ça fait très carton pate.

    Sinon cool l'hommage au clip des casseurs flowter
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:10 PM
    mrponey
    keiku posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:14 PM
    En même temps si le film ce nomme "knights of the zodiac" et non Saint seiya on sait que se sera un navet...
    keiku posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:17 PM
    Sinon comment il justifie que la soeur de seiya est pas japonaise ?
    axlenz posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:25 PM
    De toutes les façons on ne peut pas faire que Dragon Ball évolution donc bon…
    forte posted the 12/03/2022 at 03:38 PM
    keiku S'il n'y avait que ca à justifier hahaha
    keiku posted the 12/03/2022 at 04:08 PM
    forte je suis d'accord , a chaque seconde du trailer il y a un truc qui ne va pas, j’espère juste que ca ne se terminera pas en combat de robot géant
