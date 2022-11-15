accueil
1 jour : 1 livre, 1 jeu, 1 film... La table des 3
name :
Dragon Quest III HD
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
N.C
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
Playstation 5
Nintendo Switch
-
sephiroth07
,
shindo
,
hyoga57
,
anakaris
,
link49
,
miokyun
,
tvirus
,
kevisiano
,
victornewman
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
kali
,
shiranui
,
magium
,
osiris
,
biboys
,
ravyxxs
,
sensei
,
potion2swag
,
torotoro59
,
slad
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
axlenz
,
yanssou
,
escobar
killia
killia
> blog
Enfin des news sur Dragon Quest III HD??
Plus qu’à attendre le 17/18 Décembre pour avoir des News fraîches et peut-être même un trailer de Gameplay
Lien vers le site
https://www.rpgfan.com/2022/11/13/new-dragon-quest-trailers-jump-festa/
RPGFAN
-
rpgfan.com
1
Like
Who likes this ?
burningcrimson
posted the 11/15/2022 at 01:48 AM by
killia
comments (
1
)
burningcrimson
posted
the 11/15/2022 at 02:03 AM
Bon ben vivement alors !
