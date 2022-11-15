1 jour : 1 livre, 1 jeu, 1 film... La table des 3
profile
Dragon Quest III HD
0
Likers
name : Dragon Quest III HD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : N.C
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
killia
25
Likes
Likers
killia
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 115
visites since opening : 192990
killia > blog
Enfin des news sur Dragon Quest III HD??


Plus qu’à attendre le 17/18 Décembre pour avoir des News fraîches et peut-être même un trailer de Gameplay

Lien vers le site

https://www.rpgfan.com/2022/11/13/new-dragon-quest-trailers-jump-festa/
RPGFAN - rpgfan.com
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    burningcrimson
    posted the 11/15/2022 at 01:48 AM by killia
    comments (1)
    burningcrimson posted the 11/15/2022 at 02:03 AM
    Bon ben vivement alors !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo