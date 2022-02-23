profile
Syberia : The World Before
2
Likers
name : Syberia : The World Before
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : Microids
genre : Narration
Syberia 4 : nouvelles images
Nouvelles images : le jeu semble avoir carrément une autre gueule que le 3, ça fait plaisir.







gameforever.fr - https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=47292#47292
    tags : syberia gameforever.fr
    killia
    posted the 02/23/2022 at 07:14 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    killia posted the 02/23/2022 at 07:31 PM
    en pâmoison
    wazaaabi posted the 02/23/2022 at 07:32 PM
    En espérant une sortie console
