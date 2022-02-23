accueil
2
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
obi69
name :
Syberia : The World Before
platform :
PC
editor :
Microids
developer :
Microids
genre :
Narration
obi69
Syberia 4 : nouvelles images
Nouvelles images : le jeu semble avoir carrément une autre gueule que le 3, ça fait plaisir.
gameforever.fr
-
https://www.gameforever.fr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=47292#47292
syberia
gameforever.fr
killia
posted the 02/23/2022 at 07:14 PM by
obi69
killia
posted
the 02/23/2022 at 07:31 PM
en pâmoison
wazaaabi
posted
the 02/23/2022 at 07:32 PM
En espérant une sortie console
