accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Play Has No Limits
profile
1
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
name :
Sifu
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sloclap
developer :
Sloclap
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
10
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
bourbon
,
kurosama
,
plopkdo
,
axlenz
,
minx
,
gamerdome
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
170
visites since opening :
255454
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Sifu : un trailer en live action avant sa sortie !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shao
posted the 02/03/2022 at 05:09 PM by
yanissou
comments (
9
)
kinectical
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 05:23 PM
Le jeu commence vraiment à m’intéresser j’attend surtout les retours voir la durée et la diversité mais niveau gameplay ça l’air hyper sympa et le concept est très original
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 05:27 PM
Et moi qui allais dire que les graphismes sont magnifiques
malroth
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 05:37 PM
J'attends cette edition
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2022/05/4/1643907647-20220203-175206.jpg
colt
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 05:38 PM
serve
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 05:39 PM
Vraiment cool la vidéo.
yanissou
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 06:00 PM
malroth
magnifique!! Je vais attendre avec toi j'étais pas au courant de cette édition
shao
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 06:02 PM
Très sympa comme court métrage!
malroth
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 06:05 PM
yanissou
moi je savais qu'il yaurait une version boite mais je pensais juste une boite standard. Donc avec cette edition je suis super content
yanissou
posted
the 02/03/2022 at 06:36 PM
malroth
j'ai hâte que les preco ouvrent day one direct
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2022/05/4/1643907647-20220203-175206.jpg