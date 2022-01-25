profile
Blizzard vient d'annoncer un nouveau jeu ! Tout nouvel univers.
https://twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/status/1486038723468795906?t=3xRF8cFemFBjN1AWBx8pKw&s=19

- PC et Console (possiblement exclu Xbox du coup)

- Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.

https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/blizzard/23768911/create-a-new-universe-with-us
    posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:52 PM by spartanjohn
    comments (28)
    spartanjohn posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:53 PM
    Bizarre ils disent pas CONSOLES mais Console.
    testament posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:54 PM
    Osef je veux StarCraft III
    kinectical posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:54 PM
    spartanjohn Ont se demandent bien pourquoi
    spartanjohn posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:56 PM
    kinectical
    matarise posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:56 PM
    je me demande vraiment si c'est pas un projet que Activision avait refuser et leur méthode de communication 1ere fois qu'il annonce un nouveau projet comme sa
    spartanjohn posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:58 PM
    kinectical En plus ils annoncent le nouveau jeu pile 1 semaine après le rachat trop grosse coïncidence.
    losz posted the 01/25/2022 at 06:59 PM
    Mouais dommage un énième jeu de survie, osef...
    micablo posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:00 PM
    kinectical spartanjohn Le jeu tournera pas sur serie S, c'est ballot...
    spartanjohn posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:00 PM
    micablo
    kinectical posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:02 PM
    micablo jai honnêtement rien à foutre de la SS
    jenicris posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:04 PM
    micablo ils seront bien obligés pourtant. Même TES6 devra tourner sur XSS.
    skuldleif posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:06 PM
    new ip signé blizzard? excellent
    skuldleif posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:08 PM
    matarise bah ils ont pas de blizzcon cette annee ca doit etre pour ca
    l3andr3 posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:10 PM
    Blizzard est le studio qui bercent la plupart de mes heures sur pc depuis plus de 20 ans ... mais entre un diablo 4 qui se fait attendre ( un petit lost ark sort bientôt et va faire mal) , un wow qui se meurt tout doucement où les joueurs attendent un renouveau et un overwatch II dont on ne sait plus rien ... apparaît une nouvelle ip ... mais bon avant qu'ils sortent nous avons de la marcheeee
    altendorf posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:15 PM
    Nouvelles licences : exclusivité Xbox
    Licences déjà implantées et populaires : multiplateformes
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:23 PM
    Excellent
    guiguif posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:27 PM
    waa un jeu de survie avec des heroes, c'est... original
    akinen posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:42 PM
    guiguif comme d’hab, tout ce que les milliards de studios acquis feront, seront des chefs d’oeuvre en puissance
    derno posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:43 PM
    rendez vous dans 5 ans
    spartanjohn posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:55 PM
    derno Le jeu est déjà jouable. https://twitter.com/Qwik/status/1486038936057044993?t=04iGKbpwo4UVvlHaJTQ84w&s=19
    suzukube posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:56 PM
    Y sont violents sur Twitter : You play as a Blizzard employee - trying to rise through the ranks and survive through copius amounts of abuse and misconduct.
    arquion posted the 01/25/2022 at 07:58 PM
    suzukube
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:02 PM
    Qu'ils finissent Diablo IV avant, après ils pourront faire ce qu'ils veulent.
    nmariodk posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:03 PM
    cladstrife59 qu'il finissent overwatch 2 aussi ça fait 1 an qu'on attend il retarde
    goldmen33 posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:12 PM
    sinon on veut aussi Warcraft 4, WOW 2 et Starcraft 3...
    cladstrife59 posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:19 PM
    nmariodk MDR c'es vrai que celui ci était en développement aussi.
    jaysennnin posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:22 PM
    joli timing en tout cas
    jaysennnin posted the 01/25/2022 at 08:24 PM
    spartanjohn le tweet est de mike ybarra non? il était chez ms avant de partir chez blizzard non? dans tous les cas pour lui, tout les chemins mènent à microsoft
