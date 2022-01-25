https://twitter.com/Blizzard_Ent/status/1486038723468795906?t=3xRF8cFemFBjN1AWBx8pKw&s=19
- PC et Console (possiblement exclu Xbox du coup)
- Blizzard is embarking on our next quest. We are going on a journey to a whole new universe, home to a brand-new survival game for PC and console. A place full of heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived. A vast realm of possibility, waiting to be explored.
https://news.blizzard.com/en-us/blizzard/23768911/create-a-new-universe-with-us
Licences déjà implantées et populaires : multiplateformes