accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
17
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
esets
,
eldren
,
oniclem
,
cijfer
,
sorakairi86
,
yamy
,
arngrim
,
mrponey
,
chiotgamer
,
minx
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
ravyxxs
,
kurosama
,
kali
,
isidro
,
jasnah
,
obi69
name :
Elden Ring
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
82
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
yuri
,
kizito5
,
chris92
,
vanitas
,
bboxy
,
rkazuya
,
alexkidd
,
tvirus
,
minchou
,
vinze
,
kokoriko
,
zboobi
,
escobar
,
svr
,
k1fry
,
greil93
,
zorrox
,
liquidus
,
artemis
,
sokarius
,
bibi300
,
bobby008
,
sorow
,
shima
,
stiltzkin
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
chdav
,
cuthbert
,
estellise
,
fantacitron
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
guyllan
,
minx
,
asakim
,
battossai
,
smartcrush
,
vonkuru
,
prinny
,
kenrock
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
syrusch
,
molotov04
,
gunotak
,
gantzeur
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
darkvador
,
spawnini
,
darkyx
,
docteurdeggman
,
shazbot
,
linkiorra
,
dantedemon
,
testament
,
nduvel
,
shiranui
,
opthomas
,
odv78
,
kikibearentongues
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
waurius59
,
momotaros
,
hijikatamayora13
,
roxloud
,
shindo
,
ninja17
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
raph64
,
mugimando
,
traveller
,
sephiroth07
,
kujoestar
,
fuji
,
koolshin
,
amorphe
,
torotoro59
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
461
visites since opening :
861347
raioh
> blog
all
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
News Ps360/Wii/Psp/Ds
BlazBlue
Guilty Gear
The King Of Fighters
Street Fighter
Fighting Games
Indie
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Gundam
Animes
Achats
Autres
Special E3
Elden Ring en couverture de EDGE!
tags :
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
killia
,
playstation2008
,
slad
,
mrponey
,
seiphir0the
posted the 12/14/2021 at 01:03 PM by
raioh
comments (
9
)
killia
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 01:17 PM
sora78
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 01:20 PM
Bordel c'est classe !
lefab88
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 01:31 PM
superbe
bigboss18
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 01:36 PM
Tu peux être sûr que je vais me jeter sur l'Artbook d'Elden ring quand il sera officialisé
vieuxconsoleux
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 01:54 PM
Quelle classe !
playstation2008
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 02:09 PM
Violent !
kirk
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 02:24 PM
La classe.
bladagun
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 02:29 PM
comme quoi on vois que meme les dernieres consoles ou autres on du chemin je pense que on ne veras jamais un jeu aussi beau que certains artworks comme celui là
yanissou
posted
the 12/14/2021 at 03:08 PM
ouah superbe
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo