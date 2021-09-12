accueil
articles :
262
visites since opening :
575659
kratoszeus
> blog
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Nouveaux screenshot
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
poliof
,
junaldinho
,
vincecastel
posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:31 AM by
kratoszeus
comments (
4
)
leonr4
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 10:47 AM
C'est magnifique
https://i.imgur.com/TxG2Y35.jpeg
https://i.imgur.com/ad5dIhO.jpeg
walterwhite
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 10:49 AM
Terrible
altendorf
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 10:49 AM
Ah oui !!
skuldleif
posted
the 12/09/2021 at 10:57 AM
j'espere un state of decay 3 de ce niveau en fait ..
