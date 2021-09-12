profile
kratoszeus
18
Likes
Likers
kratoszeus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 262
visites since opening : 575659
kratoszeus > blog
S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Nouveaux screenshot




    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    poliof, junaldinho, vincecastel
    posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:31 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (4)
    leonr4 posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:47 AM
    C'est magnifique

    https://i.imgur.com/TxG2Y35.jpeg
    https://i.imgur.com/ad5dIhO.jpeg
    walterwhite posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:49 AM
    Terrible
    altendorf posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:49 AM
    Ah oui !!
    skuldleif posted the 12/09/2021 at 10:57 AM
    j'espere un state of decay 3 de ce niveau en fait ..
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo