accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
94
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
dx93
,
alexandra
,
glados
,
eldren
,
grozourson
,
battossai
,
fullbuster
,
klepapangue
,
ootaniisensei
,
minx
,
valien
,
khalas
,
darksephiroth
,
krjc
,
akd
,
badaboumisback
,
trungz
,
amassous
,
drakeramore
,
tvirus
,
lndscorpion
,
sephiroth07
,
aiolia081
,
smokeur
,
momotaros
,
binou87
,
milo42
,
asus
,
chester
,
guyllan
,
darkyx
,
supatony
,
gaymer40
,
badaboumisbackagain
,
goldmen33
,
kyogamer
,
arngrim
,
ninja17
,
lightning
,
odv78
,
onirinku
,
hyoga57
,
airman
,
bigboss18
,
badaboum
,
jojoplay4
,
t800
,
gantzeur
,
asakim
,
spawnini
,
diablass59
,
slyder
,
geugeuz
,
sensei
,
yosp
,
docteurdeggman
,
minbox
,
olimar59
,
supasaiyajin
,
ichigoo
,
sakonoko
,
opthomas
,
traveller
,
kenpokan
,
kurosama
,
hado78
,
gat
,
sebalt
,
strifedcloud
,
mugimando
,
neckbreaker71
,
choupiloutre
,
shindo
,
roxloud
,
nekonoctis
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
uit
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
niveforever
,
sora78
,
lyuchiwa10
,
torotoro59
,
neozero
,
marchand2sable
,
kuroni
,
espion
,
jenicris
,
salocin
foxstep
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1938
visites since opening :
2781735
foxstep
> blog
C'est officielle, Halo Infinite est le GOTY2021 :good:
Rien ne pourra battre cet Easter Egg
foxstep
tags :
easter egg
halo infinite
craig chan
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
raoh38
,
akinen
posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:45 PM by
foxstep
comments (
19
)
ratchet
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 03:47 PM
Yeah
killia
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 03:50 PM
lefab88
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:02 PM
kinectical
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:03 PM
Quelqu’un peut mettre le lien en commentaire je peut pas accéder sur mon cellulaire
victornewman
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:06 PM
kinectical
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_1kT_E1m4M&ab_channel=MintBlitz
masharu
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:10 PM
Comment s'approprier un meme à la base contre leur jeu
.
dalbog
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:11 PM
En vrai, elle était facile.
C'était obligé qu'il serait présent.
fretide
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:16 PM
Les mecs font de la merde, se prennent un shitstorm et au lieu de bosser d'arrache pied pour pondre un jeu digne de ce nom, ils perdent leur fucking time à créer de la merde osef.
On vous chie à la gueule et vous êtes content, vous étonnez pas de puer de la gueule après.
bigb0ss
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:23 PM
fretide
Les previews sont très bon, arrête de rager à chaque news d'un jeu Microsoft
kinectical
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:25 PM
victornewman
gros merci à toi
akinen
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:32 PM
GOTY. L’humour, y’a que ça de vrai
romgamer6859
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:43 PM
Avoir de l'autodérision
shigerumawa
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:50 PM
kikoo31
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:55 PM
Ça va rager sévère
hanackil
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 04:57 PM
voilà le bonne etat esprit pas comme les moralisateur avec un balais dans le derrière qui ne peuvent s'empêcher de chialer en racontant de la merde en plus .
kazuya14
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 05:01 PM
*c’est officiel.
thedoctor
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 05:12 PM
fretide
Les previews sont bonnes, le retour des joueurs aussi, je vois pas ou est le problème, après tu peux ne pas aimer.
matarise
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 05:18 PM
Thedoctor
laisse tomber il fait parti de la team 0 neurone si tu regarde son historique de com c'est casi full com pour venir cracher son venin sur halo il a rien a faire de sa vie
yukilin
posted
the 11/19/2021 at 05:31 PM
Titre : "C'est officiel", ça ira mieux
Sinon pour l'article
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
C'était obligé qu'il serait présent.
On vous chie à la gueule et vous êtes content, vous étonnez pas de puer de la gueule après.
Sinon pour l'article