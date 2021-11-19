Enter The Fox
foxstep
foxstep
foxstep > blog
C'est officielle, Halo Infinite est le GOTY2021 :good:
Rien ne pourra battre cet Easter Egg


    raoh38, akinen
    posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:45 PM by foxstep
    comments (19)
    ratchet posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:47 PM
    Yeah
    killia posted the 11/19/2021 at 03:50 PM
    lefab88 posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:02 PM
    kinectical posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:03 PM
    Quelqu’un peut mettre le lien en commentaire je peut pas accéder sur mon cellulaire
    victornewman posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:06 PM
    kinectical https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_1kT_E1m4M&ab_channel=MintBlitz
    masharu posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:10 PM
    Comment s'approprier un meme à la base contre leur jeu .
    dalbog posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:11 PM
    En vrai, elle était facile.
    C'était obligé qu'il serait présent.
    fretide posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:16 PM
    Les mecs font de la merde, se prennent un shitstorm et au lieu de bosser d'arrache pied pour pondre un jeu digne de ce nom, ils perdent leur fucking time à créer de la merde osef.


    On vous chie à la gueule et vous êtes content, vous étonnez pas de puer de la gueule après.
    bigb0ss posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:23 PM
    fretide Les previews sont très bon, arrête de rager à chaque news d'un jeu Microsoft
    kinectical posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:25 PM
    victornewman gros merci à toi
    akinen posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:32 PM
    GOTY. L’humour, y’a que ça de vrai
    romgamer6859 posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Avoir de l'autodérision
    shigerumawa posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:50 PM
    kikoo31 posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:55 PM
    Ça va rager sévère
    hanackil posted the 11/19/2021 at 04:57 PM
    voilà le bonne etat esprit pas comme les moralisateur avec un balais dans le derrière qui ne peuvent s'empêcher de chialer en racontant de la merde en plus .
    kazuya14 posted the 11/19/2021 at 05:01 PM
    *c’est officiel.
    thedoctor posted the 11/19/2021 at 05:12 PM
    fretide Les previews sont bonnes, le retour des joueurs aussi, je vois pas ou est le problème, après tu peux ne pas aimer.
    matarise posted the 11/19/2021 at 05:18 PM
    Thedoctor laisse tomber il fait parti de la team 0 neurone si tu regarde son historique de com c'est casi full com pour venir cracher son venin sur halo il a rien a faire de sa vie
    yukilin posted the 11/19/2021 at 05:31 PM
    Titre : "C'est officiel", ça ira mieux
    Sinon pour l'article
