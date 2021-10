The first thing a renegade loses is their name, and this one gave up his long ago.



Running from his past meant running from himself, and each passing year only widened the divide between who he had been and what he had become. But in every cowboy’s life, there comes a time when he has to stop and make a stand.



To make this new Overwatch better – to make things right – he had to be honest with his team and himself. The cowboy he was rode into the sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.

Souvenez-vous ( https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article457879.html ), plus tôt en août Blizzard annonçait que le personnage de McCree, dont le nom est basé sur Jesse McCree game-designer au coeur d'une polémique d'agressions sexuelles envers d'autres employés, sera renommé.Aujourd'hui Blizzard a communiqué le nouveau nom : le personnage sera renommé en Cole Cassidy.Le nom sera effectif dans Overwatch ce 26 octobre.