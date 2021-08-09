accueil
kratoszeus
Kojima balance le dernier trailer pour sa cut de death stranding
posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:09 AM by
kratoszeus
comments (
8
)
dalbog
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:23 AM
A hideo kojima's cut
mugimando
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:45 AM
Ce jeu
foxstep
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:51 AM
Si ça balance un truc aussi lourd lors d'un jour random j'imagine que Sony doit en avoir du stock pour demain.
suzukube
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:51 AM
Playstation Studio
What Else ?
victornewman
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:55 AM
foxstep
foxstep
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:56 AM
victornewman
potion2swag
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 07:57 AM
J'aimerais avoir le temps, ça a l'air top.
mercure7
posted
the 09/08/2021 at 08:06 AM
Faut avouer que les trailers de ce jeu sont toujours divins.
Ca me rappelle celui-là; qui envoyait du lourd, sur MG Rising (Kojima cut)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op8mjKZxccM
