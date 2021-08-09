profile
kratoszeus
16
Likes
Likers
kratoszeus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 234
visites since opening : 513843
kratoszeus > blog
Kojima balance le dernier trailer pour sa cut de death stranding
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    mugimando, aym
    posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:09 AM by kratoszeus
    comments (8)
    dalbog posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:23 AM
    A hideo kojima's cut
    mugimando posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:45 AM
    Ce jeu
    foxstep posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:51 AM
    Si ça balance un truc aussi lourd lors d'un jour random j'imagine que Sony doit en avoir du stock pour demain.
    suzukube posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:51 AM
    Playstation Studio What Else ?
    victornewman posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:55 AM
    foxstep
    foxstep posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:56 AM
    victornewman
    potion2swag posted the 09/08/2021 at 07:57 AM
    J'aimerais avoir le temps, ça a l'air top.
    mercure7 posted the 09/08/2021 at 08:06 AM
    Faut avouer que les trailers de ce jeu sont toujours divins.

    Ca me rappelle celui-là; qui envoyait du lourd, sur MG Rising (Kojima cut)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Op8mjKZxccM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo