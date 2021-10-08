profile
Mass Effect : Legendary Edition
5
name : Mass Effect : Legendary Edition
platform : PC
editor : Electronic Arts
developer : BioWare
genre : compilation
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
sora78
81
sora78
articles : 934
visites since opening : 1696349
sora78 > blog
Benzaie : Episode sur Mass Effect Legendary Edition !
Divers


Belle mise en scène, il s'éloigne encore de son style habituel des Hardcorner



    posted the 08/10/2021 at 09:27 PM by sora78
    comments (2)
    zephon posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:20 PM
    en même temps son magasin a été détruit par Ganesh
    akinen posted the 08/10/2021 at 10:24 PM
    Sa dernière vidéo était explicite. Fini les hardcorner
