ajouter un titre
kevisiano
articles :
330
visites since opening :
541240
kevisiano
> blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Nada cette semaine et vous ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:37 PM by
kevisiano
comments (
17
)
bladagun
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:40 PM
Mdr
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:41 PM
Ratchet, demo de sable( bof bof)
potion2swag
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:43 PM
Nada non plus (hormis Hearthstone), par contre la semaine pro, c'est TLOU 2 et Ratchet
zekk
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:44 PM
Caligula effect et SMT 3
plistter
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:45 PM
J'viens de test la demo de Unmetal, une parodie de MGS, et c'est du lourd ! !
ioop
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:46 PM
ratchet bien évidemment, je dois déjà être à 60% voir plus concernant l'histoire ^^
innelan
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:47 PM
Ratchet sur ps5 et batman sur vita. En parallèle un peu de persona 5 stricker sur switch.
walterwhite
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:50 PM
Ratchet
fan2jeux
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 12:58 PM
Ff10 hd
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:25 PM
Démo de sable, très sympa et on s'habitue aux animations.
hanackil
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:26 PM
Jurassic world evolution qui me donne du fil à retorde pour son platine .... ratchet and clank ps5 .
tylercross
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:30 PM
Ratchet
serve
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:34 PM
Ratchet et Biomutant.
terminagore
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:38 PM
Je me suis remis sur FF VII R en mode difficile, sinon un peu de Dark Souls 3 en run level 1.
wazaaabi
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:50 PM
Judgment sur ps5
testament
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:53 PM
Guilty Gear Strive & Tales of Xillia 2, omg la violence du recyclage dans ce dernier, j'étais pas prêt.
zanpa
posted
the 06/13/2021 at 01:57 PM
Guilty Gear Strive
Ratchet
