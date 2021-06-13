profile
kevisiano > blog
Vos jeux de la semaine ?
Nada cette semaine et vous ?
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:37 PM by kevisiano
    comments (17)
    bladagun posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:40 PM
    Mdr
    kratoszeus posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:41 PM
    Ratchet, demo de sable( bof bof)
    potion2swag posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:43 PM
    Nada non plus (hormis Hearthstone), par contre la semaine pro, c'est TLOU 2 et Ratchet
    zekk posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:44 PM
    Caligula effect et SMT 3
    plistter posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:45 PM
    J'viens de test la demo de Unmetal, une parodie de MGS, et c'est du lourd ! !
    ioop posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:46 PM
    ratchet bien évidemment, je dois déjà être à 60% voir plus concernant l'histoire ^^
    innelan posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Ratchet sur ps5 et batman sur vita. En parallèle un peu de persona 5 stricker sur switch.
    walterwhite posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:50 PM
    Ratchet
    fan2jeux posted the 06/13/2021 at 12:58 PM
    Ff10 hd
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:25 PM
    Démo de sable, très sympa et on s'habitue aux animations.
    hanackil posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:26 PM
    Jurassic world evolution qui me donne du fil à retorde pour son platine .... ratchet and clank ps5 .
    tylercross posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Ratchet
    serve posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:34 PM
    Ratchet et Biomutant.
    terminagore posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:38 PM
    Je me suis remis sur FF VII R en mode difficile, sinon un peu de Dark Souls 3 en run level 1.
    wazaaabi posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:50 PM
    Judgment sur ps5
    testament posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:53 PM
    Guilty Gear Strive & Tales of Xillia 2, omg la violence du recyclage dans ce dernier, j'étais pas prêt.
    zanpa posted the 06/13/2021 at 01:57 PM
    Guilty Gear Strive
    Ratchet
