armando
> blog
Il ya 32 ans débutait......
Messieurs il ya 32 ans l'histoire allait marquer un grand tournent dans nos vies.
CECI EST L'HISTOIRE
posted the 04/28/2021 at 08:50 AM by armando
armando
simonw
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 08:54 AM
La référence ultime !!!
playstation2008
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:21 AM
Dragon Ball, quoi... Toute mon enfance !!!
A jamais dans le cœur c'est du génie !!!
nikolastation
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:24 AM
Désolé mais DB > DBZ (le reste n'existe pas ! :lol
tonius
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:29 AM
Heu, tu fait bien d'en parler, le compositeur de Dragon Ball et Dragon Ball Z Shunsuke Kikuchi vient de décéder.
R.I.P.
toni
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:29 AM
midomashakil
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:39 AM
oracle972
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:53 AM
tonius
thelastone
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:58 AM
Db, dbz et dbgt pour moi les trois sont excellent, mais dbz est quand même bien au dessus.
reflexion
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 09:58 AM
jamais été dbz... moi c'était saint seiya, ken et le collège foufoufou pour le côté complètement deglingo
liberty
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 10:01 AM
tonius
oracle972
il a fait vibrer et fera encore vibrer des millions de personnes à travers le monde. Rip et merci l'artiste.
Armando
merci pour l'info j'avais zappé. Cette Oeuvre à jamais dans nos cœur
armando
posted
the 04/28/2021 at 10:40 AM
liberty
De rien
