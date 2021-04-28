[img][/img]
armando > blog
Il ya 32 ans débutait......
Messieurs il ya 32 ans l'histoire allait marquer un grand tournent dans nos vies.







CECI EST L'HISTOIRE
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    neosolidsnake, roxloud, parazyt6425, spontexes
    posted the 04/28/2021 at 08:50 AM by armando
    comments (11)
    simonw posted the 04/28/2021 at 08:54 AM
    La référence ultime !!!
    playstation2008 posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:21 AM
    Dragon Ball, quoi... Toute mon enfance !!! A jamais dans le cœur c'est du génie !!!
    nikolastation posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:24 AM
    Désolé mais DB > DBZ (le reste n'existe pas ! :lol
    tonius posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:29 AM
    Heu, tu fait bien d'en parler, le compositeur de Dragon Ball et Dragon Ball Z Shunsuke Kikuchi vient de décéder.

    R.I.P.
    toni posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:29 AM
    midomashakil posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:39 AM
    oracle972 posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:53 AM
    tonius
    thelastone posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:58 AM
    Db, dbz et dbgt pour moi les trois sont excellent, mais dbz est quand même bien au dessus.
    reflexion posted the 04/28/2021 at 09:58 AM
    jamais été dbz... moi c'était saint seiya, ken et le collège foufoufou pour le côté complètement deglingo
    liberty posted the 04/28/2021 at 10:01 AM
    tonius oracle972 il a fait vibrer et fera encore vibrer des millions de personnes à travers le monde. Rip et merci l'artiste.
    Armando merci pour l'info j'avais zappé. Cette Oeuvre à jamais dans nos cœur
    armando posted the 04/28/2021 at 10:40 AM
    liberty De rien
