accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
gunotak
,
shiranui
,
opthomas
,
killia
,
nekonoctis
,
tvirus
,
chaosad
,
milk
,
raph64
,
shindo
,
kurosama
,
inglorious
,
sonilka
,
torotoro59
,
iglooo
,
sephiroth07
,
pizza3fromage
lion93
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
168
visites since opening :
211201
lion93
> blog
Achat du jour: Mon goty remaster est enfin arrivé!
Enfin, j'ai reçu le sésame, le saint-graal! Il est temps replonger dedans! Il rejoint la famille. Me manque plus que Drakengard 1 mais il était pas à moi à l'époque.
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
olimar59
,
davydems
,
killia
,
thor
,
51love
,
bogsnake
,
axlenz
,
kevisiano
,
kisukesan
,
destati
posted the 04/23/2021 at 03:41 PM by
lion93
comments (
12
)
thor
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
Perso j'aurais acheté un meilleur appareil photo, mais qui suis-je pour juger ?
killia
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
Édition White BG
Reçu aussi, le jeu est incroyable
lion93
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:15 PM
thor
c'était prévu avant le Covid pour un voyage
51love
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:25 PM
Jolie collection du bel univers drakengard / nier
Reçu le mien aussi je me le referai bientôt
myki
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:49 PM
je reviens d'un hyper marché aucun nier replicant en boutique..bande de cons
masharu
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 04:50 PM
Moi je l'aurais lundi si tout se passe bien ^^.
kevisiano
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 05:08 PM
Passe le bonjour à Emile et bon jeu
soulfull
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 05:17 PM
La jackette est un gros spoiler je trouve par rapport aux versions PS360 ou ne voyait rien venir.
Sinon belle collection.
asakk
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 06:27 PM
Je suis un très gros fan de la licence Nier et Drakengard mais 60€ je vais plutôt attendre
destati
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 07:11 PM
asakk
Je l'ai commandé 48€ sur Amazon. Je sais pas s'il est encore.
destati
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 07:13 PM
asakk
https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B08KDC7T7R/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_i_SMWMXJ5DKSCW0RQAZV4W
/> 48,50. Ça va pour du Day One.
yanissou
posted
the 04/23/2021 at 07:44 PM
lion93
la jackette réversible est dispo normalement ou que en achat day one?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Reçu aussi, le jeu est incroyable
Reçu le mien aussi je me le referai bientôt
Sinon belle collection.