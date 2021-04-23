profile
Achat du jour: Mon goty remaster est enfin arrivé!
Enfin, j'ai reçu le sésame, le saint-graal! Il est temps replonger dedans! Il rejoint la famille. Me manque plus que Drakengard 1 mais il était pas à moi à l'époque.

    tags :
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59, davydems, killia, thor, 51love, bogsnake, axlenz, kevisiano, kisukesan, destati
    posted the 04/23/2021 at 03:41 PM by lion93
    comments (12)
    thor posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Perso j'aurais acheté un meilleur appareil photo, mais qui suis-je pour juger ?
    killia posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:08 PM
    Édition White BG

    Reçu aussi, le jeu est incroyable
    lion93 posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:15 PM
    thor c'était prévu avant le Covid pour un voyage
    51love posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:25 PM
    Jolie collection du bel univers drakengard / nier

    Reçu le mien aussi je me le referai bientôt
    myki posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:49 PM
    je reviens d'un hyper marché aucun nier replicant en boutique..bande de cons
    masharu posted the 04/23/2021 at 04:50 PM
    Moi je l'aurais lundi si tout se passe bien ^^.
    kevisiano posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:08 PM
    Passe le bonjour à Emile et bon jeu
    soulfull posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:17 PM
    La jackette est un gros spoiler je trouve par rapport aux versions PS360 ou ne voyait rien venir.
    Sinon belle collection.
    asakk posted the 04/23/2021 at 06:27 PM
    Je suis un très gros fan de la licence Nier et Drakengard mais 60€ je vais plutôt attendre
    destati posted the 04/23/2021 at 07:11 PM
    asakk Je l'ai commandé 48€ sur Amazon. Je sais pas s'il est encore.
    destati posted the 04/23/2021 at 07:13 PM
    asakk https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B08KDC7T7R/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_i_SMWMXJ5DKSCW0RQAZV4W /> 48,50. Ça va pour du Day One.
    yanissou posted the 04/23/2021 at 07:44 PM
    lion93 la jackette réversible est dispo normalement ou que en achat day one?
