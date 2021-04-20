accueil
Mortal Kombat le film, les 7 1ères minutes !
Grosse hype
La sortie officielle de Mortal Kombat est prévue sur HBO Max et dans les cinémas aux États-Unis ce vendredi 23 avril 2021.
octobar
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:41 PM
ça se parle mal entre scorpiounet et sub zozo
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:42 PM
Il sort sur quel plateforme mortalité combat ?
thelastone
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:42 PM
Marcelpatulacci
Exclus HBO max pendant un mois, après on sait pas..
yukilin
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:46 PM
ça s'annonce vraiment pas mal du tout
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:48 PM
thelastone
raoh38
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:50 PM
Je l’attend celui la
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:53 PM
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 04:56 PM
La réalisation, le montage, la photo et la chorégraphie, c'est propre et bien rythmé, c'est déjà ça.
nikolastation
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 05:15 PM
Ni trop kitsch, ni trop sérieux, ni trop fanservice, ça pourrait se laisser regarder
guyllan
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 05:25 PM
(Spoiler) Fatalité de Kung Lao :
https://i.imgur.com/dh9A1pw.gif
manix
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 05:29 PM
c'est vraiment bien et j'ai trop hate de voir la suite! vivement ce week end
sora78
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 05:35 PM
What mais... je m'attendais à une sous-merde mais ces 7 premières minutes défoncent
thor
posted
the 04/20/2021 at 05:54 PM
Sub Zero c'est le nom de ma chaîne Twitch.
