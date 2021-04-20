I AM THE DANGER
blog
Mortal Kombat le film, les 7 1ères minutes !


Grosse hype

La sortie officielle de Mortal Kombat est prévue sur HBO Max et dans les cinémas aux États-Unis ce vendredi 23 avril 2021.
    raoh38
    posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:36 PM by walterwhite
    comments (13)
    octobar posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:41 PM
    ça se parle mal entre scorpiounet et sub zozo
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:42 PM
    Il sort sur quel plateforme mortalité combat ?
    thelastone posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:42 PM
    Marcelpatulacci Exclus HBO max pendant un mois, après on sait pas..
    yukilin posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:46 PM
    ça s'annonce vraiment pas mal du tout
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:48 PM
    thelastone
    raoh38 posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:50 PM
    Je l’attend celui la
    ducknsexe posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:53 PM
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/20/2021 at 04:56 PM
    La réalisation, le montage, la photo et la chorégraphie, c'est propre et bien rythmé, c'est déjà ça.
    nikolastation posted the 04/20/2021 at 05:15 PM
    Ni trop kitsch, ni trop sérieux, ni trop fanservice, ça pourrait se laisser regarder
    guyllan posted the 04/20/2021 at 05:25 PM
    (Spoiler) Fatalité de Kung Lao : https://i.imgur.com/dh9A1pw.gif
    manix posted the 04/20/2021 at 05:29 PM
    c'est vraiment bien et j'ai trop hate de voir la suite! vivement ce week end
    sora78 posted the 04/20/2021 at 05:35 PM
    What mais... je m'attendais à une sous-merde mais ces 7 premières minutes défoncent
    thor posted the 04/20/2021 at 05:54 PM
    Sub Zero c'est le nom de ma chaîne Twitch.
