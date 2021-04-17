accueil
Play Has No Limits
Papy grenier : cyberpunk 2077
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
olimar59
,
minbox
,
ravyxxs
,
sora78
posted the 04/17/2021 at 07:57 PM by yanissou
yanissou
comments (7)
7
)
olimar59
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 08:02 PM
Vu et j'ai adoré
altendorf
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 08:03 PM
Le concept de Papy Grenier se perd là ^^ Le jeu est hyper récent quand même
liquidus
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 08:35 PM
altendorf
Ils l'ont dit, c'est juste un gros délire pour déconner autour du jeu, ses bugs et ses absurdités... Ca aurait été con de passer à coté pour eux... ou d'attendre 15 ans
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 08:50 PM
Putain même pour son marketing de World of Tank il déchire
yobloom
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 08:57 PM
Plus disponible
sora78
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 09:05 PM
altendorf
le concept de papy grenier ça n'a jamais été de se centrer sur les jeux retro, c'est d"imaginer un Papy Grenier qui vivrait en 2040/2050 ^^
wickette
posted
the 04/17/2021 at 09:12 PM
J'ai adoré. Comme d'habitude avec le JDG
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo