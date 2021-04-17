profile
yanissou
6
Likes
Likers
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 74
visites since opening : 103388
yanissou > blog
all
Papy grenier : cyberpunk 2077
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59, minbox, ravyxxs, sora78
    posted the 04/17/2021 at 07:57 PM by yanissou
    comments (7)
    olimar59 posted the 04/17/2021 at 08:02 PM
    Vu et j'ai adoré
    altendorf posted the 04/17/2021 at 08:03 PM
    Le concept de Papy Grenier se perd là ^^ Le jeu est hyper récent quand même
    liquidus posted the 04/17/2021 at 08:35 PM
    altendorf Ils l'ont dit, c'est juste un gros délire pour déconner autour du jeu, ses bugs et ses absurdités... Ca aurait été con de passer à coté pour eux... ou d'attendre 15 ans
    ravyxxs posted the 04/17/2021 at 08:50 PM
    Putain même pour son marketing de World of Tank il déchire
    yobloom posted the 04/17/2021 at 08:57 PM
    Plus disponible
    sora78 posted the 04/17/2021 at 09:05 PM
    altendorf le concept de papy grenier ça n'a jamais été de se centrer sur les jeux retro, c'est d"imaginer un Papy Grenier qui vivrait en 2040/2050 ^^
    wickette posted the 04/17/2021 at 09:12 PM
    J’ai adoré. Comme d’habitude avec le JDG
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo