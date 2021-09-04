accueil
armando
armando
> blog
RIP DMX
A 50 ans (suite à un infartus) le célèbre rappeur vient de nous quitter.
posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:41 PM by
armando
comments (
10
)
cobrasnake
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:43 PM
RIP et mes condoleances a sa famille c'etait un bon DMX
nicolasgourry
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:43 PM
Je ne connaissais pas...
rendan
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:45 PM
RIP
shinz0
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:46 PM
RIP
Je ne connaissais pas trop sa musique mais il avait joué dans En sursis et Roméo doit mourir avec Jet Li
bigboss18
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:47 PM
Son grain de voix est tellement reconnaissable RIP une légende du rap
lt93
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:52 PM
walterwhite
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:53 PM
RIP c’était un bon rappeur !
Ruff Ryders, cet âge d’or du rap us :triste:
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:55 PM
nicolasgourry
gantzeur
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 04:55 PM
Repose en paix l'artiste
cobrasnake
posted
the 04/09/2021 at 05:00 PM
pleins de rappeurs le pleurent je viens de voir les reactions de snoop , etc...c'est emouvant
