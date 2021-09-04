[img][/img]
profile
armando
19
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 306
visites since opening : 555690
armando > blog
RIP DMX
A 50 ans (suite à un infartus) le célèbre rappeur vient de nous quitter.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:41 PM by armando
    comments (10)
    cobrasnake posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:43 PM
    RIP et mes condoleances a sa famille c'etait un bon DMX
    nicolasgourry posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:43 PM
    Je ne connaissais pas...
    rendan posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:45 PM
    RIP
    shinz0 posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:46 PM
    RIP

    Je ne connaissais pas trop sa musique mais il avait joué dans En sursis et Roméo doit mourir avec Jet Li
    bigboss18 posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:47 PM
    Son grain de voix est tellement reconnaissable RIP une légende du rap
    lt93 posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:52 PM
    walterwhite posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:53 PM
    RIP c’était un bon rappeur !

    Ruff Ryders, cet âge d’or du rap us :triste:
    ravyxxs posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:55 PM
    nicolasgourry
    gantzeur posted the 04/09/2021 at 04:55 PM
    Repose en paix l'artiste
    cobrasnake posted the 04/09/2021 at 05:00 PM
    pleins de rappeurs le pleurent je viens de voir les reactions de snoop , etc...c'est emouvant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo