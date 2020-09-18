accueil
[LEAK] Une partie du discours de Macron de ce soir a fuité
tags :
nintendo
mario
france
président
leak
macron
31 mars
super mario 3d allstars
discours
20h
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
gankutsuou
,
killia
,
opthomas
,
retrostew
posted the 03/31/2021 at 02:48 PM by
kevinmccallisterrr
comments (
8
)
killia
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 02:52 PM
https://twitter.com/bahebeckam/status/1377222373687107584?s=20
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 02:54 PM
Killia
sephiroth07
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 02:59 PM
Ou annoncer Benzema titulaire ce soir en EdF !
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 03:02 PM
Sephiroth07
akinen
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 03:27 PM
le concept du leak pour un discours du président
J’y avais jamais pensé, c’est du génie !
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 03:28 PM
Akinen
opthomas
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 03:38 PM
killia
kevinmccallisterrr
shambala93
posted
the 03/31/2021 at 03:41 PM
akinen
Ça a toujours existé depuis qu’il y a la presse ^^
