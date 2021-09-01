accueil
profile
name :
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
Nintendo
course
oui
04/28/2017
Mario kart, votre pilote favori?
Salut gamekyo,
Une question osef et donc intéressante:
qui est votre perso favori?
Perso, je suis team Peach depuis la snes, et vous?
posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:17 PM by
fretide
comments (
20
)
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:27 PM
Sur SNES, c'était toujours Toad
Sur 64 aussi je crois^^
Mais depuis, les skills ne sont pas SI différent, sauf pour les gros comme Bowser.
madd
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:35 PM
Ayrton Senna.
yurius
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:36 PM
Le mii avec la tenue du captain falcon
killia
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:41 PM
Avant j'étais team Toad (surtout sur N64 du fait de son poids léger) mais maintenant je suis Bébé Bowser
shadowbiz
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:42 PM
Je jouais la inkling girl pour ses bras d'honneur , mais depuis que nintendo la patcher j'ai arrêter d'y jouer..
bliss02
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:52 PM
Koopa ou/et Skelerex
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:57 PM
Super Nintendo : Koopa
Nintendo 64 : Wario
GameCube : Diddy Kong & Paratroopa
Game Boy Advance : m'en souviens plus
Wii : m'en souviens plus
DS : m'en souviens plus
3DS : jamais joué
Switch / Wii U : Link
masharu
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:58 PM
Je jouais beaucoup Daisy sur MKWii en team. Après les autres opus ça dépend, Mario surtout.
stefanpsp
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:59 PM
Soit Mario standard avec tout en standard,
soit Wario/Quad Wiggler/Roller/Standard.
Le premier pour le fun, le second pour try hard.
fragg
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 05:59 PM
Moi: Toad
Ma femme: Peach
lz
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:10 PM
J’aime bien Luigi mais très franchement ça dépend des opus
psxbox
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:12 PM
Koopa
cobrasnake
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:13 PM
wario !
waluigi
shanks
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:14 PM
Mario.
Stou.
wolfheart
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:18 PM
Mon Mii avec la tenue Pac-Man
saintsaga
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:19 PM
Inkling ou Harmonie
potion2swag
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:27 PM
Birdo ou Wendy, les vrais savent
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:33 PM
Waluigi
populus
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:34 PM
MK double dash : Yoshi, DK, Wario, Yoshi, Boo, Flora
MK Wii : Boo, Yoshi, Funky Kong, Bowser Squelette
MK8 : Skelerex
kaa
posted
the 01/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
Salut définitivement Yoshi
