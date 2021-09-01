profile
Mario kart, votre pilote favori?
Salut gamekyo,

Une question osef et donc intéressante:
qui est votre perso favori?



Perso, je suis team Peach depuis la snes, et vous?
    posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:17 PM by fretide
    comments (20)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:27 PM
    Sur SNES, c'était toujours Toad Sur 64 aussi je crois^^

    Mais depuis, les skills ne sont pas SI différent, sauf pour les gros comme Bowser.
    madd posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:35 PM
    Ayrton Senna.
    yurius posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:36 PM
    Le mii avec la tenue du captain falcon
    killia posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:41 PM
    Avant j'étais team Toad (surtout sur N64 du fait de son poids léger) mais maintenant je suis Bébé Bowser
    shadowbiz posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:42 PM
    Je jouais la inkling girl pour ses bras d'honneur , mais depuis que nintendo la patcher j'ai arrêter d'y jouer..
    bliss02 posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:52 PM
    Koopa ou/et Skelerex
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:57 PM
    Super Nintendo : Koopa
    Nintendo 64 : Wario
    GameCube : Diddy Kong & Paratroopa
    Game Boy Advance : m'en souviens plus
    Wii : m'en souviens plus
    DS : m'en souviens plus
    3DS : jamais joué
    Switch / Wii U : Link
    masharu posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:58 PM
    Je jouais beaucoup Daisy sur MKWii en team. Après les autres opus ça dépend, Mario surtout.
    stefanpsp posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:59 PM
    Soit Mario standard avec tout en standard,
    soit Wario/Quad Wiggler/Roller/Standard.

    Le premier pour le fun, le second pour try hard.
    fragg posted the 01/09/2021 at 05:59 PM
    Moi: Toad
    Ma femme: Peach
    lz posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:10 PM
    J’aime bien Luigi mais très franchement ça dépend des opus
    psxbox posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:12 PM
    Koopa
    cobrasnake posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:13 PM
    wario !

    waluigi
    shanks posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:14 PM
    Mario.
    Stou.
    wolfheart posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:18 PM
    Mon Mii avec la tenue Pac-Man
    saintsaga posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:19 PM
    Inkling ou Harmonie
    potion2swag posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:27 PM
    Birdo ou Wendy, les vrais savent
    ravyxxs posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:33 PM
    Waluigi
    populus posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:34 PM
    MK double dash : Yoshi, DK, Wario, Yoshi, Boo, Flora

    MK Wii : Boo, Yoshi, Funky Kong, Bowser Squelette

    MK8 : Skelerex
    kaa posted the 01/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
    Salut définitivement Yoshi
