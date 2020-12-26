[img][/img]
armando
armando > blog
Dernier achat avant Noel avec un peut de retard
Bon comme vous le savez on n'est jamais mieux servi que par soit meme

    posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:15 AM by armando
    comments (5)
    armando posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:16 AM
    Dire qu j'ai a peine joué 10 minutes a Demon's Soul. mais dès lundi prochain j'attaque le gothy
    negan posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:19 AM
    Félicitation Thomas

    Ah non c'est pas lui
    akinen posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:25 AM
    peut pa fer miyeu
    imuse posted the 12/26/2020 at 11:31 AM
    Yakuza
    killia posted the 12/26/2020 at 12:13 PM
    Yakuza est excellent, tu vas t'amuser dessus.

    J'ai d'ailleurs pris DMC SE ce matin même.
    J'espère qu'il est sympa.
