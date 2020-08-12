.Coco l'asticot.
profile
Call of the Sea
0
Likers
name : Call of the Sea
platform : Xbox One
editor : Raw Fury
developer : Out of the Blue
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
kurosama
131
Likes
Likers
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 946
visites since opening : 1179201
kurosama > blog
Un petit bain de soleil.?
Un jeu dispo sur gpass et qui rafraichit un peu.Call of The Sea c'est vraiment pas mal. Un peu d'énigmes, de mystères, je conseille. Graphiquement c'est mignonnet, ne vous attendez pas à la baffe de la muerte qui tue, mais ça fait le taff.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/08/2020 at 02:55 AM by kurosama
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo