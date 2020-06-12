accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
31
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
gunotak
,
draer
,
cuthbert
,
anakaris
,
binou87
,
eldren
,
trungz
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
blackbox
,
tvirus
,
jaster
,
gizmo2142
,
rebellion
,
battossai
,
freematt
,
asmita
,
ninjah
,
diablass59
,
opthomas
,
hado78
,
arngrim
,
escobar
,
birmou
,
linuxclan
,
minbox
,
docteurdeggman
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
vinza
,
kurosama
,
320d
name :
Retro Gamekyo PlayStation
profile
34
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
opthomas
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
traveller
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
banananinja
,
alwaysmus2
,
retrogameroom
,
chiotgamer
,
esets
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
cloudo
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
558
visites since opening :
653494
gunstarred
> blog
all
Arcade
Retro
Sonic
SEGA
Dreamcast
Saturn
Mega Drive
Master System
Divers
Nintendo
Nintendo 64
Super NES
NES
Atari
Neo·Geo
Atlus
Interviews
Traduction
Les chiffres
SEGA Heroes
Antiqui'Tech
Very Hard
CultureJV
SEGA AGES
PlayStation
Le prototype de Superman sur PlayStation est disponible (Juin 2000)
PlayStation
Un prototype remontant à octobre 1999
avait déjà été exhumé, mais un dénommé
Richard Evan Mandel
en a dégotté un autre, daté du 22 juin 2000 (donc quasiment final)
Écrit par Guillaume Verdin
-
https://hiddenpalace.org/Superman_(Jun_22,_2000_prototype)
mag.mo5
-
https://mag.mo5.com/actu/189319/le-superman-de-la-playstation-de-nouveau-exhume/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
mugimeddy
,
plistter
posted the 12/06/2020 at 07:57 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
6
)
madd
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 08:03 AM
Cool Merci.
octobar
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 08:17 AM
ça fait pas envie
mugimeddy
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 08:25 AM
Apokolips reste le meilleur
kratoszeus
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 08:51 AM
La daube
hatwa
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 09:06 AM
La tête de Superman est étrangement petite
hebuspsa
posted
the 12/06/2020 at 09:25 AM
Ca tournait sur quoi? N64?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo