articles : 558
visites since opening : 653494
Le prototype de Superman sur PlayStation est disponible (Juin 2000)
PlayStation


Un prototype remontant à octobre 1999 avait déjà été exhumé, mais un dénommé Richard Evan Mandel en a dégotté un autre, daté du 22 juin 2000 (donc quasiment final)
Écrit par Guillaume Verdin

- https://hiddenpalace.org/Superman_(Jun_22,_2000_prototype)

mag.mo5 - https://mag.mo5.com/actu/189319/le-superman-de-la-playstation-de-nouveau-exhume/
    mugimeddy, plistter
    posted the 12/06/2020 at 07:57 AM by gunstarred
    comments (6)
    madd posted the 12/06/2020 at 08:03 AM
    Cool Merci.
    octobar posted the 12/06/2020 at 08:17 AM
    ça fait pas envie
    mugimeddy posted the 12/06/2020 at 08:25 AM
    Apokolips reste le meilleur
    kratoszeus posted the 12/06/2020 at 08:51 AM
    La daube
    hatwa posted the 12/06/2020 at 09:06 AM
    La tête de Superman est étrangement petite
    hebuspsa posted the 12/06/2020 at 09:25 AM
    Ca tournait sur quoi? N64?
