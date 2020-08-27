profile
jenicris
68
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1168
visites since opening : 2151822
jenicris > blog
all
Ratchet sortira dans la fenêtre de lancement de la PS5 et quelques infos
Confirmé par le directeur du jeu Mike Daly sur le stream ONL, donc dans les 6 mois suivant le lancement de la PS5.

Aucun temps de chargement, expérience transparente

Le retour haptique et la résistance des gâchettes diffèrent d'une arme à l'autre

Suite Into the Nexus, mais pas besoin de jouer a ce dernier.

Beaucoup de personnages qui reviennent

Ratchette (pas encore de nom officiel) est jouable dans certaines parties du jeu
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    neptonic, minbox, vincecastel, ikaruga
    posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:23 PM by jenicris
    comments (19)
    jenicris posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:25 PM
    arquion j'adore mon correcteur.
    venomsnake posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:25 PM
    birmou posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:26 PM
    L'achat de Insomniac Games c'est le truc le plus rentable qu'ils aient fait depuis un moment.
    arquion posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:26 PM
    jenicris j'avais supp le comm quand tu as corrigé ^^ c'était juste pour te le notifier.
    rbz posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:28 PM
    Ça pue pour janvier voir février. J'espère pour les day oneur, que spidey sera assez long
    neptonic posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:28 PM
    Mais Sony n'est pas prêt
    foxstep posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:30 PM
    Le jeu qui a sauvé le show
    barberousse posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:31 PM
    rbz y a Cyberpunk au pire, et ce sera toujours moins long que les déserts interminables que tu te tape sur ta Switch
    grundbeld posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:32 PM
    Depuis le mot « standalone » ça se moque beaucoup sur certains forums. Ça dit que le jeu n’est en fait qu’un DLC.
    jenicris posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:35 PM
    grundbeld en fait non

    This is just a small taste of the game and we cannot wait for you to experience these features for yourself. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is its own stand-alone adventure and uniquely compelling story, featuring the trademark humor and wit the series is known for. As we head towards the game’s upcoming release within the PS5 launch window, we’re excited to share more with you including our first ever playable Lombax not named Ratchet!

    Trad foireuse. Mes culpa.
    idd posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:35 PM
    ça veut dire que c'est aps day1 donc on va avoir quoi avec la console, juste spiderman ???
    grundbeld posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:36 PM
    jenicris Mais en fait ils savent juste pas lire l’anglais ! C’est dingue là...
    foxstep posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:36 PM
    AC Valhalla et Spiderman au lancement du coup, et peu après Ratchet.

    A moins que DS et GT7 seront au lancement ça sera autre.
    jenicris posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:37 PM
    grundbeld cette PLS monumentale :

    https://mobile.twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/1299082719440171008?s=21


    l3andr3 posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:39 PM
    idd là, de ce que l'on sait ... du tiers
    shambala93 posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:47 PM
    La fenêtre de lancement ? Est-ce la phrase magique pour dire « non présent au day one » ?

    Un beau line up pour la serie X/PS5 dis donc.
    escobar posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:54 PM
    jenicris putain mais c'est une bande de débile jvc.com
    mikazaki posted the 08/27/2020 at 09:00 PM
    Ha mes ces pas au launch....
    liquidsnake66 posted the 08/27/2020 at 09:09 PM
    Le catalogue day one est pathétique
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre