Confirmé par le directeur du jeu Mike Daly sur le stream ONL, donc dans les 6 mois suivant le lancement de la PS5.
Aucun temps de chargement, expérience transparente
Le retour haptique et la résistance des gâchettes diffèrent d'une arme à l'autre
Suite Into the Nexus, mais pas besoin de jouer a ce dernier.
Beaucoup de personnages qui reviennent
Ratchette (pas encore de nom officiel) est jouable dans certaines parties du jeu
posted the 08/27/2020 at 08:23 PM by jenicris
This is just a small taste of the game and we cannot wait for you to experience these features for yourself. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is its own stand-alone adventure and uniquely compelling story, featuring the trademark humor and wit the series is known for. As we head towards the game’s upcoming release within the PS5 launch window, we’re excited to share more with you including our first ever playable Lombax not named Ratchet!
Trad foireuse. Mes culpa.
A moins que DS et GT7 seront au lancement ça sera autre.
https://mobile.twitter.com/insomniacgames/status/1299082719440171008?s=21
Un beau line up pour la serie X/PS5 dis donc.