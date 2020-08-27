Confirmé par le directeur du jeu Mike Daly sur le stream ONL, donc dans les 6 mois suivant le lancement de la PS5.



Aucun temps de chargement, expérience transparente



Le retour haptique et la résistance des gâchettes diffèrent d'une arme à l'autre



Suite Into the Nexus, mais pas besoin de jouer a ce dernier.



Beaucoup de personnages qui reviennent



Ratchette (pas encore de nom officiel) est jouable dans certaines parties du jeu