accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
42
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
shanks
,
rebellion
,
cort
,
leonr4
,
anakaris
,
link49
,
escobar
,
linuxclan
,
chester
,
roxloud
,
trungz
,
minbox
,
jojoplay4
,
spawnini
,
furtifdor
,
tolgafury
,
sora78
,
misterpixel
,
genzzo
,
kurosama
,
diablass59
,
mickurt
,
eldren
,
namxi
,
uit
,
smokeboom
,
marcus62
,
yamy
,
alwayswin2
,
aym
,
aros
,
finalfantasyxv
,
wario
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
kevisiano
,
spartan1985
,
korou
,
amassous
,
yanissou
,
tynokarts
,
kr16
name :
Ghost of Tsushima
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sucker Punch
genre :
action
european release date :
07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
killia
,
midomashakil
,
raph64
,
jisngo
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
38
visites since opening :
53949
yanissou
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
Ghost of Tsushima J-3 ! Prêt à dégainer ?
Les tests sont tombés, la hype est toujours présente, day one direct, très très hâte de découvrir l'île de Tsushima !
Merci à shanks pour son test.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:10 PM by
yanissou
comments (
4
)
neptonic
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 07:16 PM
Precobandé
altendorf
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 07:17 PM
Toujours aussi hype, le test d'Exserv m'a vendu du rêve. J'ai hâte.
yukilin
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 07:18 PM
Prêt, demain normalement
romgamer6859
posted
the 07/14/2020 at 07:19 PM
j'aimerais tellement l'avoir en avance mais ça arrive trop rarement
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo