profile
Ghost of Tsushima
42
Likers
name : Ghost of Tsushima
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sucker Punch
genre : action
european release date : 07/17/2020
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
yanissou
5
Likes
Likers
yanissou
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 38
visites since opening : 53949
yanissou > blog
all
Ghost of Tsushima J-3 ! Prêt à dégainer ?


Les tests sont tombés, la hype est toujours présente, day one direct, très très hâte de découvrir l'île de Tsushima !

Merci à shanks pour son test.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:10 PM by yanissou
    comments (4)
    neptonic posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:16 PM
    Precobandé
    altendorf posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:17 PM
    Toujours aussi hype, le test d'Exserv m'a vendu du rêve. J'ai hâte.
    yukilin posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:18 PM
    Prêt, demain normalement
    romgamer6859 posted the 07/14/2020 at 07:19 PM
    j'aimerais tellement l'avoir en avance mais ça arrive trop rarement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre