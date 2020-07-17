Il est vrai que ceux qui n'obéissent pas aux ordres sont des moins que rien mais ceux qui abandonnent leurs amis sont encore pire
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
Paper Mario : The Origami King
4
name : Paper Mario : The Origami King
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : RPG
european release date : 07/17/2020
axlenz
19
axlenz


Paper Mario The Origamie King : Thème " Café "
Nintendor


Naruto is Bae
    tags : paper mario : the origami king
    posted the 07/04/2020 at 09:14 PM by axlenz
    yuri posted the 07/04/2020 at 09:25 PM
    Le projet café se concrétise
