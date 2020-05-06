profile
The Last of Us : Partie II
75
Likes
Likers
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
obi69
11
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 197
visites since opening : 228666
obi69 > blog
[Musique]la nouvelle version de Throught the valley est OUT!


Par l'artiste indé Shawn James. Cette chanson avait été reprise lors du tout premier trailer de Last of Us - Part II.

Bonne écoute.
Shawn James la chaine - https://www.youtube.com/embed/xXcKSLijghs
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/05/2020 at 04:10 PM by obi69
    comments (2)
    altendorf posted the 06/05/2020 at 04:17 PM
    Oh cool !
    depipe posted the 06/05/2020 at 04:59 PM
    Genial ! merci
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre