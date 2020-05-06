accueil
profile
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Naughty Dog
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
profile
obi69
obi69
> blog
[Musique]la nouvelle version de Throught the valley est OUT!
Par l'artiste indé Shawn James. Cette chanson avait été reprise lors du tout premier trailer de Last of Us - Part II.
Bonne écoute.
Shawn James la chaine
-
https://www.youtube.com/embed/xXcKSLijghs
posted the 06/05/2020 at 04:10 PM by
obi69
comments (
2
)
altendorf
posted
the 06/05/2020 at 04:17 PM
Oh cool !
depipe
posted
the 06/05/2020 at 04:59 PM
Genial ! merci
citer un membre
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo